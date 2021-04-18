Worsening insecurity: Unexpected may happen unless…says Archbishop

Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. (Dr) Isaac Olawuyi, has said that the unexpected may happen unless there is a divine intervention with the worsening insecurity in the country.

Bishop Olawuyi who said this during his address at the 59 Annual Synod of the Lagos Diocese held recently at the Olorunda Methodist Church, Aguda, Surulere, also said that the state of the nation is undoubtedly chaotic.

He said: “Nigeria is indeed going through a period of darkness and confusion. The foundation of our nation is being seriously threatened. It is only divine intervention that can save this nation from a total collapse.

The level of the shaking and crisis across the length and breadth of the nation has gotten to a point that except for divine intervention, the unexpected might happen.”

Explaining the cause of the frightening situation, he said that the insurgencies, protests, agitations, incessant abductions of school children for ransom are really disturbing.

He continued: “We cannot freely travel on our roads for fear of bandits and terrorist. Farmers have abandoned farming for the fear of killer pastoralists. It appears the laws of the country have been suspended. There is no peace, no justice and no security. There is disorderliness and chaos all over the country.

“The implication of all these is inevitable violence, lawlessness, use of force illegally by the security agents, agitation for secession, protests, threats, insurrection , war economic crunch hunger and many more. “To this end, the nation is heading towards a more dangerous point in its history and we are almost at the brink of breaking.

Every tribe now threatens a break away. There is agitation from south east, south West, Middle belt and so on. There is cry everywhere for self determination and sovereignty. Is Nigeria one?

How did we get ourselves into this? Why are the agitations everywhere? Why is our national unity being threatened? Can we find solution to our self-inflicted problems? Can we ever get back the spirits of our founding fathers and nationalism?

“All these questions are begging for answers. The answers to all these questions are in the hands of all Nigerians and they include: All the elders, national leaders, political leaders, social leaders, religious leaders and all stakeholders.

We must come together as a matter of priority and urgency to proffer solutions. This has to be done urgently and as quickly, otherwise this nation may go into disintegration and we all know that it is a wind that will blow no one good.”

Like this: Like Loading...