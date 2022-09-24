News

Worship4Change to raise N75m for indigent children with special needs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Worship4Change, a leading not-forprofit organization in Nigeria, will on October 3, 2022, hold, “Green Worship 5.0”, a benefit concert organised to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs. The event is part of activities lined-up by the organisation, aimed at raising N75 million to support the children it seeks to help.

The Convener and Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, who announced this at a pre-concert media parley at The Gateway, Iganmu Lagos on Thursday, said that the annual concert, which is in its 5th edition, will hold at Pistis Conference Centre (Elevation Church), Lekki, Lagos. According to Pastor Adenuga, this year’s Concert Benefit will have in attendance leading gospel acts from Nigeria and the United States of America including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss, Victoria Orenze and 121 Selah. Other artistes billed for the five-hour-long concerts are Gaise Baba, Sinmidele, Psalmos, Mairo Ese, Folake Umosen, King James, Chi-gozie Wisdom and Laolu Gbenjo. Adenuga who called on interested individuals and corporate organisations to register to attend at https://worship4change. org/, said that one key additional feature to this year’s event is that “we are not just focusing on the event day for donations, we are earmarking the entire month to receive, solicit for and receive donations.” He named the beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert to include, A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna, Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation, The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, The Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

“In addition to taking donations at this year’s benefit concert, we are making the October a month of giving and our hope is that this campaign will enable us to raise robust support for the children we seek to help,” Adenuga said. He called on corporate organisations, individuals and kind-spirited Nigerians to support the cause by attending the free concerts and donate generously towards meeting the objectives, adding that, “We plan to surpass what we raised last year by raising N75 million. This amount will go a long way in meeting the needs of the five selected beneficiaries for the Green Worship.

 

Our Reporters

