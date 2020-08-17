Worshipers apprehensive as churches reopen in Ogun

Some Christians yesterday expressed apprehension about going to churches to worship after five months’ lockdown. “We are grateful and happy to return to church after five months of worshiping at home, but we are afraid of going to church to worship,” a Christian told our correspondent yesterday. In some of the churches monitored by our correspondent at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, there was low turnout, while some churches didn’t open for service.

A worshiper, Mr. John Ibiyemi, said they were elated that they were back to church for Sunday service. Ibiyemi said he was happy that Christians were back to the house of God to worship and pray with other congregants.

He said: “Initially, when I was going to church, I was afraid, because you don’t know who the carrier of the virus is. I asked my wife and children to stay back at home. I said they should allow me to go first and whatever the situation I would allow them to attend next week service.

Fortunately, water and hand sanitizers, infrared thermometer were on standby at the entrance of the church. “There are also security guards at the entrance of the church, sending those who did not wear face masks back home. We also maintained social distance in our church.

Our service only lasted one and a half hours.” Another worshiper, Mrs. Olapeju Adigun, said she was the only one from her family of five who attended church service because of the pandemic. She said: “I only came to church to check out things.

Fortunately, we are not many; the majority of the church members didn’t come for service. The most important thing is that none of us died during the lockdown.” It was also observed that some churches were under lock and keys, as they didn’t open for service for fear of the virus.

A pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oluwatuyi Ayanfe, said he decided not to open his church for service, but he only wanted to observe how other churches would follow the COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “I am not against the protocols, what came to my mind was that if the manner churches and worshipers observed government directives is the same way we follow God’s directives, everything would have been good. “In the churches today, women are wearing skimpy skirts, people keep malice, fight in the church. We are only afraid of men in authority not to shut our churches.

That is why we put in place what the government requested from us. “But we don’t fear God who created us and follow his commandments. If we fear God the way we fear government, the world won’t be the way it is now. Yet, the Bible has been with us for years and will don’t obey God’s law; people are committing adultery and fornication in the churches.

My message is that we should all fear God, because we are going to die one day and give account of our deeds.” Ayanfe added that in his church, there was a place where members could wash their hands while the church also provided face marks freely for members.

Another cleric, Pastor Sola Ayoola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) said Christians were happy to return to church to worship together again. Ayoola said members of the church were directed to wash their hands before entering the church. He said: “If you don’t wear face masks, we won’t allow you to enter the church for service.

“We had only one service. We were directed from our headquarters that if we are to going for the second service we have to fumigate the church and the vicinity. But because we couldn’t do that, we stopped at one service. I also advise our members to eat food that would boost their immune system and to also use their face masks regularly, to avoid the spread of the virus.”

Another pastor of the RCCG, Oluwafemi Omotara, said the church had been holding services online since the virus broke out.

He said: “We are happy coming together to worship and praise God. We are not more than 20 for the service. We also follow the COVID-19 protocols by providing water and hand sanitizers. We also sent those who didn’t wear face mask to return home.

We also warned them to wear it always to prevent the spread of the virus.” Mr. Ayodele Adio, a worshiper, said it was scary for him going to church after five months of not worshiping in the house of God. He said: “We thank God; we are in the church to praise and worship God.

Many people have died of the virus, but we are spared. Before I was allowed into the church, my temperature was checked. I also washed my hands and I was given hand sanitizers.

“We are grateful to the government for reopening of the church, because if they didn’t open it, we would still be at home worshiping online.”

