WRAHP builds CSO capacity on SGBV cases

Precious Yusuf

Against the background of rising violence perpetrated against women and girls in Nigeria, experts have highlighted that the documenting of proceedings is very important in handling any Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases.

 

This was disclosed during a capacitybuilding programme to improve the services of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ojo and Oshodi/Isolo local government areas.

 

During the three-day capacity-building workshop organised by Women’s Right and Health Project (WRAHP) which held from December 14 to 16, it was made known that the most important part of handling any SGBV case is documentation of the proceedings. WRAHP is organising a year-long training for 20 CSOs.

 

Each CSO is to have    two members trained so that when they go back to their organisations, they will be able to carry out their duties in a better fashion thereafter.

 

The training is aimed to teach the CSOs how to deal with the various social ills and problems brought to their different organisations. After the training, WRAHP will continue to organise monthly meetings to make sure that the organisations are not facing any difficulty in discharging their responsibilities.

 

Speaking during WRAHP’s interactive session with the press, the Programme Manager of WRAHP, James Unegbu said that for the past five years, Alimosho area has the highest crime rate in Lagos.

 

The capacity-building programme is therefore aimed at improving the uptake of justice related social service from the Idera SARC and Ireti Resources Center in Ojo and Oshodi Isolo Local Government Areas (LGAs).

 

Precious Eberechukwu the project manager for the capacity building project who is also the Acting Centre Manager for Ireti Resource center while speaking to the trainees stressed that the most important part of handling any Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) case is documentation of the proceedings.

 

“Right from the beginning of every case, it should be properly documented so that reference can be made and a line of action can be determined,” she stressed. She said for any case to be properly    addressed, it has to be documentated whether electronically or on paper and it has to be reported to the appropriate authorities so that justice can take its course.

 

“Most times, the solution to an abuse is to take the abuser out of the setting so that he /she will not continue to perpetuate the abuse on others who do not have the ability to fight the abuser off,” she said.

 

While explaining, she made reference to a rapist for instance who sexually affected his daughter

 

. If the CSO workers intervened in the matter and educate the first daughter on how to say no firmly, that doesn’t stop the abuser from moving on to the next sister who may not be able to stop the abuse. In such cases, the abuser has to be removed from the setting in order for the abuse to stop.

 

The Executive Director of Nigerian Network of NGOs, Oyebisi Oluseyi said experts at the programme also discussed the concept of inclusion and jettisoning sentiments to prevent this from beclouding their judgment when handling some cases. “Some violators do not deserve pity even though they might beg and promise to change.

 

“They end up going back to their patterns of abuse. So, we as CSOs have to make sure that justice is served no matter how sentimental or sympathetic we may feel towards them.”

 

He stressed that there is a need to be firm and objective while handling SGBV cases and emotions should not be allowed to sway their course of action. “Men and women alike should recognise that we have to work together to end all forms of abuse. It is not just a onesided effort,” he added.

 

