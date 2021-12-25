WRAHP builds CSOs’ capacity on handling SGBV cases

Against the background of rising violence perpetrated against women and girls in Nigeria, experts have highlighted that the documenting of proceedings is very important in handling any Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases. This was disclosed during a capacity building programme to improve the services of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ojo and Oshodi Isolo local government areas.

During the three-day capacity- building workshop organised by Women’s Right and Health Project (WRAHP) held recently, it was made known that the most important part of handling any SGBV case is documentation of the proceedings. WRAHP is organising a year-long training for 20 CSOs. Each CSO is to have two members trained so that when they go back to their organisations, they will be able to carry out their duties in a better informed and equipped. Speaking during WRAHP’s interactive session with the press, the Programme Manager of WRAHP, James Unegbu, said that for the past five years, Alimosho area has the highest crime rate in Lagos.

The capacity-building programme is aimed at improving the uptake of justice related social services from the Idera SARC and Ireti Resources Centre in Ojo and Oshodi Isolo local government areas (LGAs). Precious Eberechukwu, who is the project manager for the capacity building project and also the acting centre manager for Ireti Resource centre, while speaking to the trainees stressed that the most important part of handling any Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) case is documentation of the proceedings.

