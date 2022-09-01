Health

WRAHP empowers CBOs with resource mobilisation skills

Non-governmental organisations and community based organisations (CBOs) have always faced the problem of sourcing for resources as well as managing limited resources to execute their responsibility in their areas of specialisation. The Women Health And Right Project (WHARP) has identified shortage of funds as a challenge to the sustainability of NGOs and CBOs, hence the need to convey a meeting of some CBOs and train them on how to diversify their sources of income and how to manage available resources as a strategy for sustainability.

The training on resource mobilisation and diversification for the 12 CBO partners of ActionAid Women’s Voice and Leadership Project Nigeria was held from August 18 to 19, 2022 in Ikeja, Lagos. The training was funded by Global Affairs Canada through ActionAid Nigeria and WRAHP. Programme Manager at WHARP, Francis Umoh, explained that the rationale behind the training was to pass knowledge to them, to the effect that resource was not all about the financial aspect but also included the donations of time and skill they sometimes get from both organisations and individuals. “We have been discussing with the CBO representatives on the need to have a resource mobilisation plan for their organisations.

The reality of today is that we appreciate donor funding in CBOs and NGOs but it is not always enough, hence the need to find other resources. We are teaching the organisations how to make resources beyond the traditional donors. We taught them how to approach corporate organisations and even other NGOs. When there are enough resources, they will be able to remain focused and continue to do their work. It is with this fund they will be able to sustain their organisation for many years and through that impact many lives,” Umoh said.

“The organisations need to have some basic structures in place. They need to have staff, activities they are doing, what issues are they addressing, who are they with, what is their focus and what exactly do they need support for? These are the questions they need to answer and put things in place. They also need a plan. This plan will guide them on how to go about getting the funds they need and keep track of their progress,” he said. A representative from Havilah Impact Initiative, Mrs. Emerald Philips, said she had learnt a lot from the sessions and now her organisation could face some of the challenges in her organisation head on. “We face a lot of challenges in schools, talking about lesbian gay bisexual and transgender (LGBT), domestic violence and gender- based violence which are also affecting our women in the rural areas.

Sometimes when we go to these communities to talk about these things, the mindset of most of them is not what you think. “Some of them think that we have come to give them money. We have to look for ways to solve these problems and people are coming out with different ideas to penetrate these communities,” Philips said. She also spoke on how non-financial resources could be used to solve some of the challenges that NGOs face. “I’ve learnt non-financial resource mobilisation because resources don’t always have to be money; it could be a person. Someone can volunteer to do something for you to support what you are doing. Someone can volunteer to teach for free and other things. Before, we thought it was only with money.”

 

