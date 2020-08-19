Wreck removal’ll save Nigeria from economic loss

Government agencies are awaiting approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) before removing over 120 wrecks and derelict, which have caused economic loss, accidents and poor navigation in all the port channels, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The United Nations (UN) has estimated that there were more than three million shipwrecks on the ocean floor globally. Lagos State in particular is one of the major water channels hosting some wrecks and derelicts on its seabed. Shipwreck is the remains of a ship found either beached on land or sunken to the bottom of a body of water. These abandoned wrecks have become haven for pirates and miscreants, who attacked legitimate vessels and fishing trawlers sailing on the country water channels. The wrecks have been threatening maritime trade and investment worth of several billions of dollars for some years in the country. Worried by the huge number of wrecks and derelicts impeding navigation and economic loss on Nigerian waterways, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have agreed to allow the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) remove all wrecks littering the nation’s water channels.

Three agencies had statutory power to remove wrecks on Nigerian water channels.

For instance, Section 32 of the NIMASA Act empowers it to remove wrecks from Nigerian territorial waters, while NIWA Act Section 9 and the NPA Act, Section 7 give the two agencies parallel powers on wreck removal. At least, no fewer than 120 ship wrecks and derelicts are impeding smooth navigation on Nigerian coastline and waterways. About 50 per cent of the wrecks and derelicts are said to be domiciled In Lagos alone, while the remaining half are spread across Delta, Onne, Rivers and Calabar port channels. The Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, said that the three agencies all had powers to remove wrecks from the nation’s waterways. At a meeting in Lagos, he said: “I and the managing director of the NPA agreed that NIMASA should go ahead and remove wrecks from our territorial waterways. We have made a presentation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation and I think by now, our approval should be with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). After a ‘no objection’ from the BPP, we will have to go to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to get final approval for the wreck removal. “You can see that the three acts establishing NIWA, NPA and NIMASA give all of us the powers to remove wrecks. But neither the managing director of the NPA nor the managing director of NIWA is contesting over who should remove wrecks. They have all allowed NIMASA to go ahead with these efforts in making our waterways safer for navigation.” Jamoh stressed that the ministerial tenders board had approved NIMASA request to remove wrecks, stressing that the request was with BPP for a no objection approval.

Implementation

As part of efforts to free the water channels of wrecks, NIMASA may resolve to implement Nairobi Convention on ship wrecks. The Nairobi Convention on wreck removal of 2007, which came into force on April 14, 2015, states that if a shipis declared wreck, the country’s maritime administration should publish information to that effect. Under the convention, the owner of the wreck is expected to remove it within a certain period and if they don’t, it is declared a wreck and the maritime administration can now remove it and the owners would pay surcharge and pick up the wreck.

Issue

It was gathered that it cost not less than $1.8million to tow a wreck from the nation’s waters, which have been posing threat to navigational safety and hazards in the marine environment. Unfortunately, the country has no ship scrapping and recycling yard to dispose the vessels. Because of this challenge, some shipowners were forced to tow their wrecks to Asia for recycling, while those who could not afford the cost of towing abandoned their wrecks the nation’s waterways to pose threat to navigational safety. This, according to President of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, makes Nigeria lose huge revenue to other countries. He noted that some ship owners in Nigeria had to go to China before their ships could be scrapped with huge amount of money, noting that ship recycling allowed materials from the ship to be made into new products. The president added that modern ships had a lifespan of between 25 years and 30 years before refitting, repair, corrosion, metal fatigue. He stressed that lack of spare parts had rendered some of them uneconomical to operate. Ogbeifun also said that the ship recycling yards could be a panacea to revamping Nigeria steel industry, noting that a vibrant ship recycling sector would drive industrialisation.

Value

He stressed that the high number of ship wrecks and scraps in Nigerian waterways could feed the steel industry as well as offer huge financial projects to the shipping, manufacturing, agriculture and service industries. Also, the National Chairman of Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture (MENA), Engr. Charles Otuonye, explained that a vibrant ship recycling sector could drive industrialisation and create jobs. He added that government could make ship recycling economically viable by supporting some shipyards to carry out ship breaking. He said: “Ship wrecks could provide steel metal which could be processed to produce ingots and billets which act as feedstock to other steel plants such as Osborne Rolling Mills for the production of profile, rods, mild steel and high tensile ribbed bars from billets.”

Last line

Removal of wrecks and derelicts on the nation’s waterways would lead to safe navigation and reduce accident.

