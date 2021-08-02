Wrestlers on redemption duty for Team Nigeria

… as Oborodudu wrestles today in Tokyo, Adekuoroye waits till Wednesday

As Nigeria continues a late chase for medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, wresting, a sport the country has high prospects to excel in, starts today.

The Mukuhari Messe Hall located beside the Tokyo Disneyland, is the venue of the event in which Nigerians awaits one or two medals. It has been a rather slow and unimpressive run by the Team Nigeria’s athletes in the past 10 days but it is expected that things could change with this event and the run in events in athletics.

The event started on Sunday but Nigeria will begin quest for medals today with Blessing Oborodudu up against Elis Manolova of Azerbeijan in the 68kg category.

They will compete in Hall A, Mat B at the Mukuhari Messe Hall. If Oborodudu survives this hurdle, she will compete in the quarterfinal of the category also today at the same venue. The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation,

Daniel Igali, has assured that the wresters are in good shape to make Nigeria proud. Igali said: “I have been with the coaches and the wrestlers and we have all worked hard for the Olympics. I am confident we will take some medals home from Tokyo.

“The wrestlers are in shape and they are focused. We are going to take each match as they come in each of the categories involving our representatives.”

Nigeria’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony of the ongoing games, Odunayo Adekuoroye, is expected to begin her chase for medals on Wednesday August 4.

