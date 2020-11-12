Top Stories

Wrestling: 2020 World Championships called off over COVID-19 restrictions

Team Nigeria will no longer participate at the 2020 edition of the World Championships earlier scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from December
12 – 20, following the cancellation of the tournament by the global governing body – the United World Wrestling (UWW).
The Nigerian contingent, made up of Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Blessing Oborududu (68kg) and Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), under the tutelage of head coach Purity Akuh, had begun intense preparations for the World Championships before the latest development.

