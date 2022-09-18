Sports

Wrestling champion, Adekuoroye ties the knot

Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, on September 10th in Akure, Ondo State, became Mrs Iyanda after tying the nuptial knot with Oladimeji Iyanda, in an elaborate wedding witnessed by family, associates and friends.

Adekuoroye who after winning gold in Birmingham added another gold at Islamic Solidarity Games, was seen smiling and dancing with joy during the elaborate wedding.

According to the World Champion, this is the biggest day of her life as she was able to consolidate her relationship with her husband.

The husband also on her part thank God that the wedding was a successful one while also thanking those who out of their busy schedule made the journey down to Akure.

 

