Wrestling: NWF sets up maiden Champion of Champions tourney

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria Wrestling Federation has concluded plans to stage the firstever Champion of Champions tournament in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

 

The invitational tournament, which will feature the top 5 wrestlers in the six Olympic weight classes in Women Wrestling and Freestyle events, will take place at the ultramodern Theatre of Wrestling Complex, Yenizue Gene from 15th to 18th January, 2021 under strict Covid-19 compliance. It would mark the return to competition for Nigerian wrestlers, who last competed at the 2020 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Algeria nearly a year ago, no thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

 

The NWF President and sponsor of the competition Hon. Daniel Igali said the Champion of Champions invitational tourney will help put the country’s ‘Olympic hopefuls’ in prime shape and ready for the 2021 African Championships and Africa/ Oceania Olympic qualifiers both in El Jadida, Morocco in early April.

 

“The Champion of Champions (tournament) is an initiative of mine, and the reason for it is to get our Olympic hopefuls prepared for the African Championships and the Africa/Oceania Olympic qualification tournament coming up in early April,” the World and Olympic goldmedalist said. “The goal for this tournament is to have the top 5 athletes in the Olympic weight classes to square off.

 

So, all five of them will square off against each other. “So, they’ll have four quality matches in the middle of January, just to get them prepared and to set the stage for the rest of the season.”

