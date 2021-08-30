Wrestling stakeholders honour Oborududu

It was an atmosphere of celebration and carnival as stakeholders of wrestling in conjunction with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation hosted the country’s Tokyo 2020 wrestlers and coaches in a glamourous reception in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Saturday. Blessing Oborududu, who became Nigeria’s first-ever wrestling medallist at the Olympics, after claiming a silver medal in the 68kg in Tokyo a few weeks ago, alongside Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye and Aminat Adeniyi (both unavoidably absent), Adijat Idris, Ekerekeme Agiomor, as well as coaches Purity Akuh and Victor Kodei were presented with plaques and cash prizes for their historic outing at the global multi-sport showpiece. NWF boss Daniel Igali was also handed a plaque for his outstanding leadership, which has totally transformed wrestling in Nigeria. The guests and dignitaries inside the Dynamite Recreation center – venue of the reception – were entertained by the Bayelsa State cultural troupe, local Ogele dance, good music and some comedy. In his remarks, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, who also chaired the occasion, Hon. Kia Nigeria, on behalf of his Council, donated N1m to Oborududu, who hails from Southern Ijaw, adding that he is willing to support any indigene of the area who excels in sports. “I equally appreciate the Nigeria Wrestling Federation because we have thought it wise that we are going to also host her (Oborududu) as our daughter,” he said. “You heard what I offered on behalf of the Council in celebrating her, encouraging her, encouraging every other person that is into this business of wrestling and any other sports.
Related Articles
NSF 2020: We did better than 2018 –Lagos Team Captain
The Lagos State team captain in the justconcluded National Sports Festival (NSF) ‘Edo 2020′, Ahmed Koleosho, has commended the state government over improved welfare for the state’s contingent. Koleosho, a Gold Medalist, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the hosting of Lagos State contingent. NAN reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON: Super Eagles depart for Benin by boat
The Super Eagles have departed for Benin Republic where they are billed to face the Squirrels in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday. A tweet on the team’s handle on Friday morning showed photos of the players and officials leaving their hotel in Lagos State to Benin Republic. The Nigerian […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No Xmas break for Eaglets –Amoo
Coach Fatai Amoo has disclosed that the U-17 national team players will remain in camp during the Yuletide period ahead of the qualifiers scheduled to hold in January, 2021. Amoo said that he is trying to perfect the team’s strategy and the plans to enable them qualify for the cadet tournament in Morocco. He […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)