Wrestling stakeholders honour Oborududu

It was an atmosphere of celebration and carnival as stakeholders of wrestling in conjunction with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation hosted the country’s Tokyo 2020 wrestlers and coaches in a glamourous reception in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Saturday. Blessing Oborududu, who became Nigeria’s first-ever wrestling medallist at the Olympics, after claiming a silver medal in the 68kg in Tokyo a few weeks ago, alongside Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye and Aminat Adeniyi (both unavoidably absent), Adijat Idris, Ekerekeme Agiomor, as well as coaches Purity Akuh and Victor Kodei were presented with plaques and cash prizes for their historic outing at the global multi-sport showpiece. NWF boss Daniel Igali was also handed a plaque for his outstanding leadership, which has totally transformed wrestling in Nigeria. The guests and dignitaries inside the Dynamite Recreation center – venue of the reception – were entertained by the Bayelsa State cultural troupe, local Ogele dance, good music and some comedy. In his remarks, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, who also chaired the occasion, Hon. Kia Nigeria, on behalf of his Council, donated N1m to Oborududu, who hails from Southern Ijaw, adding that he is willing to support any indigene of the area who excels in sports. “I equally appreciate the Nigeria Wrestling Federation because we have thought it wise that we are going to also host her (Oborududu) as our daughter,” he said. “You heard what I offered on behalf of the Council in celebrating her, encouraging her, encouraging every other person that is into this business of wrestling and any other sports.

