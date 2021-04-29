Sports

Wright urges Man United to sign Ndidi at any cost

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has urged Manchester United’s board to sign Leicester and Nigerian defensive midfielder, Wilfred Nididi, at any cost next summer. Wright said Ndidi was the type of player Manchester need to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League shield next season. United are second behind City who are lined to be crowned champion as early as this weekend if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United lose to Liverpool.

Wright while speaking on what Manchester United need ahead of the kickoff of a new season specifically mentioned Ndidi as one player who has what it takes to turn their fortune around. Ndidi has in the past few seasons emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and with the 24-yearold fully established as Premier League player, Wright believes United should go for him.

Wright said he is a talent that if money was no option, not only should United acquire him, but also acquire any potential replacement Leicester identify, along with the scouts who first found the Nigerian. According to Transfermarkt, Ndidi’s current market value as of April 8, 2020, stands at €50.00m, rising from less than €5.00m as far back as 2016 when he was still at Genk.

