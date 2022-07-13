WSICE 2022: Farotimi, Manuel, others lead conversation on ‘Citizenship & Nation Building’

Edition in celebration of Wole Soyinka’s 88th birthday anniversary

Speakers in the Advocacy session of the 2022 edition of the annual Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) holding virtually today, have been unveiled by the organisers. The WSICE 2022 programme, the organisers stated, will feature three core events namely: Pre-event activities, held yesterday, July 12; the ADVOCACY Forum & Culture House Reception; (ii) Students Essay Writing; and Youths Essay Writing as well as screening of three films. Treating the theme: Citizenship & Nation Building… The case for Rights, Freedom & Justice, speakers will discuss the essential ingredients towards effective mobilisation of the citizens for Nation Building. The theme, the Executive Producer of the WSICE project, Dr Teju Kareem, who is the Chief Executive of Zmirage Multimedia company, the main corporate promoter of the project, explained, is to capture the main issues of preoccupation in the socio-political situation of Nigeria in the global space. According to Kareem, the Advocacy session will be prefaced by Prof. Segun Ojewuyi, the Dean of College of Arts & Media, Southern Illinois University, SIU, Carbondale, Illinois USA, and co-Executive Producer of WSICE. The Lead Speaker is the famous lawyer-political and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, who is renowned for his consistent critique of the prevalent political system in Nigeria, as well as the activities of the political elites via his writings and diverse broadcast mediums. Easily remembered for his pro-bono legal service and material support for the victims of the #EndSARS shooting at the Lekki Tollgate, Dele Farotimi is also a regular columnist and writer. He is the author of two best-selling political treatise: ‘Do Not Die in their War (2016)’; and ‘Imperative of the Nigerian Revolution (2019)’. Other speakers are: the actor-social activist, Bimbo Manuel; the social worker and woman rights activist, Ier Jonathan; the broadcaster-rights activist, Ireti Bakare. To emphasise the involvement of the youths, which is one of the cardinal objectives of the project, two youth activists have been included in the line-up; and these are: Adamu Garko, a writer-teenage activist, who won the annual WSICE essay competition in 2014.

Okere Chukwuma Christian, a 2015 participant of Wole Soyinka International essay competition. Goodwill messages are expected to be delivered by Razinat Muhammed, a professor of English Literature at the University of Abuja; Lilly Cheng, professor of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences, and Director of the Chinese Studies Institute at San Diego State University, USA; Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, the managing director of Tanus Communications, and close associate of Prof. Wole Soyinka; Darren Kew, associate professor and chair of the department of Conflict Resolution, HumanSsecurity, and Global Governance, and Executive Director of the Center for Peace, Democracy, and Development at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. The session will be moderated by a performance poet and youth activist, Victory Ashaka, who is currently a student of Lagos State University, LASU. Ashaka is a past host of the Youth Advocacy session of the programme. Significantly, this edition, as is traditional since inception, is to celebrate the 88th birthday anniversary (July 13) of Wole Soyinka, the “Global Humanist”, who through “his exemplary life choices and over six decades of illustrious careers of writings, activism and agency of numerous and varied interventions in global affairs, has helped to shape

the cause and course of our collective humanity." The WSICE is organised on the platform of the OpenDoor Series Project WS, an international cultural exchange programme designed for the purpose of using the platforms of Arts (literary & performing) and Culture to affirm and uphold the dignity of man. Focusing on the youths as the future of humanity, the ICE seeks to foster unity among mankind regardless of race, age, gender and faith. The project uses the instrumentality of the Arts to evaluate developments in the society and proffer solutions to challenges confronting the unity and sanity of our common humanity, and development of our world. Though the base is Nigeria, the world in general is the WSICE's turf of engagement. The project's features include 'Advocacy Forum', Youth Session, Culture House Reception, and Film screening. The overall theme for 'Advocacy Forum' in this year's edition is 'Citizenship & Nation Building… The case for Rights, Freedom & Justice', which is to capture the main issues of preoccupation in the socio-political situation of Nigeria in the global space. Speakers at the Advocacy session will discuss the essential ingredients towards effective mobilisation of the citizens for Nation Building. There is also the students/youth segment which is about educational/intellectual engagement of the youth through essay writing competitions. The annual competition featuring Senior Secondary School students from around Nigeria writing on the theme: 'The Intervention of the Youths in a New Dawn', which is to examine the role(s) the youths could play in the process of birthing a new Nation through Nigeria's current political preparation towards 2023. Winners of the Essay writing competitions will be unveiled on July 13, the actual birthday of Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, who is the patron saint of the project. Culture House Reception is a session of free cultural expressions by the youth participants in the project; featuring storytelling, spoken word, poetry, musical and theatrical performances, film screening, etc. It is also the day the WSICE Honoured Guests (student-participants) usually have engagement with the WSICE Patron, Wole Soyinka at his Autonomous Republic of Ijegba, A.R.I residency in Idi Aba, Abeokuta. The Film screening session, a new addition to the programme line-up of the annual WSICE programming content, is in partnership with the Black Film Centre & Archive at the Indiana University Bloomington. Dotting on the theme, 'Soyinka, Citizenship, and the Moving Image,' the session which began yesterday will end tomorrow, featuring three films in all: 'Kongi's Harvest', 'So Be It' and 'Culture in Transition'. The last day of the screening, July 14th, will be followed by a conversation that will have as panellists: Rejoice Abutsa, PhD student at Cornell University; Deji Toye, Lawyer, Culture Writer; Essence London, PhD student at Indiana University and BFCA staff; Dr Tunde Awosanmi, Theatre Director, Scholar, University of Ibadan; and Dr Akin Adesokan, Director, Black Film Center & Archive, Indiana University, Bloomington, USA, who will moderate the session. Designed to be held at multiple educational venues, especially university campuses, the chosen venue for the first leg of the screening is the Crown Art Factory (CAF) located on Awofodu Street, Somolu, Bariga Lagos. The CAF is the performance base of the popular performing company, Crown Troupe of Africa led by Segun Adefila. Other venues for the screening will be unveiled later. Theme explanatory Citizenship "is indeed very apposite now in the context of the discourse around Nigeria's quest for nationhood. The agitation by different nationalities for separate identities, and the consequential rise of separatists has spotlighted the need to re-examine the whole notion of Citizenship, especially as it relates to the variegated components of the so-called Nigerian nation. And in particular, with the reluctance by the government of the day (and a section of the political elites) to hearken to the persistent call for Restructuring or to even tolerate the agitations by peoples across the spectrum, the problem around appropriate definition of Citizenship will always arise.

