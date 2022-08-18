WSIS: FG rallies support for winning innovators

The Federal Government has directed the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone Limited and Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to collaborate with the seven champions of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS), including the winner of WSIS 2022, to ensure that their innovative solutions are of global benefits.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Chairman of WSIS 2022, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed this in Abuja during the awards presentation ceremony of WSIS Champions for 2020, 2021 and 2022. His words: “I want to use this opportunity on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria to direct NITDA, Galaxy Backbone and NCC to look at your solutions and identify where you need support so that the solution will not just remain as a startup, but rather we want to build the solution here and become the tech giant at least in the next few years as this is our ambition.” Pantami expressed hope that the WSIS champions would have their performances reviewed by the agencies who would render support where necessary, so that their solutions will go beyond where they are presently and be of global benefit.

He said the WSIS event, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, had technical sessions where youths around the world were challenged to submit their projects covering e-health, e-agriculture, e-education and other fields. “The heads of the technical session presented their results to me in Geneva and I am glad to say that some of our young innovators emerged as the global winners and champions,” he said.

The winner for the WSIS 2022 Hackathon is Afrilingo by Franca Umasoye Igwe, while the other six champions were, Association of Women in Technology in Nigeria by Martha Alade (2022); Initiative for Mothers with Cerebal Palsy Children in Nigeria by Rachael Inegbedion (2021); Top Up and Get Reward Limited by Samuel Babatunde (2021); Wizwish International Farm by Wisdom Ikpechukwu (2020); Chipsnbrain by Oluwaseyi Akinolu (2020); and Makerspace Project by Oreoluwa Lesi (2020).

Explaining the joint award presentation, Pantami said because there are no formal sessions for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the winners and champions for the aforementioned years were presented their awards during WSIS 2022. He informed that when the startup bill is eventually passed into law, it would be among the major achievements of not only this administration but throughout the history of the Digital Economy and ICT in Nigeria. The CEO of Afrilingo, Franca Umasoye Igwe thanked the Minister for the recognition. One of the WSIS champions and Chief Executive Officer of Women in Technology in Nigeria, Mrs. Martha Alade, appreciated the Minister’s effort to personally present their awards to them, saying it showed how passionate the minister is about startups and the ICT ecosystem in general.

