Sports

WTA return hit by positive COVID-19 test for unnamed player

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The WTA Tour has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic An unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the resumption of the WTA Tour at the Palermo Open in Italy.

 

The player, who has no symptoms, has withdrawn from the tournament, reports the BBC.

 

The WTA says the event, which marked the return of professional tennis for the first time since March, will continue.

 

“All those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing,” added the WTA. The news of the positive test broke shortly before play in the event’s qualifying started in the Sicilian capital on Saturday.

 

Few of the world’s leading players are taking part, with Romania’s world number two Simona Halep and British number one Johanna Konta among those to have pulled out.

 

“Any individual who tests positive will remain in isolation until cleared by a physician per the established protocols and will receive proper medical treatment,” added the WTA.

 

The men’s ATP Tour is set to return later this month with the Cincinnati Masters, which is also a WTA event.

 

That tournament is being held in a safety bubble in New York from August 22, immediately before the US Open takes place at Flushing Meadows on August 31.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Leeds United apologises after Osama Bin Laden cutout appears in crowd

Posted on Author Reporter

  The English soccer club Leeds United issued an apology on June 24 following an incident in which a cardboard cutout of Osama Bin Laden appeared in attendance at one of their games. Spectators are banned from attending live events in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic. In response, many English soccer teams began […]
Sports

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.   Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack.   The Gabonese forward, […]
Sports

Breaking my arm before France ’98 World Cup most painful experience –Ike Shorunmu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, in an interview with a Whatsapp group, FUBF, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said he learnt a lot from all the goalkeepers he met at the national team. Excerpts… What was your development like as a goalkeeper? It was very interesting; the most important thing was that we had encouragement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: