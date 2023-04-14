WTA2022: Sani Resort emerges World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort

Sani Resort, Greece has been named the World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort at the 2022 World Travel Awards for the third year running. The resort embraces a multitude of sustainable initiatives under its sustainability programme, Sani Green, reports Eturbonews.com Spanning 1,000 acres of nature reserve, Sani Resort sits at the intersection of three beautiful, natural worlds: the sea, forest and wetlands. Recognised for three consecutive years as the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort’ at the World Travel Awards, we are deeply committed to preserving this environment and its rich mix of wildlife, as well as supporting the local community so that guests can experience the natural wonder of Sani for years to come. Under Sani Green, the resort’s sustainability programme, and in partnership with the Forest Research Institute, Sani Resort has established the Sani Environmental Observatory Project to help protect the verdant pine forest around the resort. With this initiative guests are invited to add an extra €1 to their final bill, which Sani Resort pledges to double. This donation will go towards supporting the lush forest, as Sani Resort continues to plant new trees and to conserve its forest trails and wildlife. When you arrive at this pristinely presented resort, you soon understand why they promise guests that the possibilities are endless when you stay at Sani. Sani Resort is extraordinary! Covering 1,000 acres, and boasting over 35 exquisite bars and restaurants, serving a choice of menus from fresh local fare to Michelin starred gastronomy, as well as multiple pools, spas at each of the hotels and an exciting array of guest experiences and academies, as well as designer stores, including Missoni and Melissa Odabash, all guests have to do is choose the resort hotel that suits their style. Surrounded by nature, including protected wetlands, pine forests and beautiful beaches, the Sani property has five resort hotels. Once checked in you can use all the facilities of the entire property. Each hotel has its own dedicated beach and spa facilities. With 27 restaurants, 13 bars, 11 dine around set menus and 19 child-friendly menus, Sani Resort offers international cuisine for the most discerning palate, as well as catering to children’s tastes. Sani believed in a farm to table approach, with over 60% of Sani’s produce coming from within 100 miles of the resort. There are herb and vegetable gardens on the sort too, which the chefs use on a daily basis. From Modern and Traditional Greek to Spanish, Italian, Peruvian and Japanese, plus Mediterranean and International menus, as well as beachside and poolside dining, and an array of cocktail bars, wine bars and coffee bars, there is a world of high quality food to explore across the resort. Special baby and children’s menus are available, designed by Annabel Karmel, as well as vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and well-being menu