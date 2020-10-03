WTD 2020 celebration: NTDC DG, Coker, tasks on domestic tourism

The Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin Coker, has tasked Nigerians on focusing on domestic tourism as the country grapples with economic crisis foisted on its by the impact of COVID – 19. Coker made this call during the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day, with the them: ‘Tourism and Rural Development.’ According to the NTDC DG: ’’Tourism is a low hanging fruit for post COVID-19 recovery, especially in Nigeria.

As a country we should focus more on tourism as the best alternative to oil, with domestic tourism as the catalyst. We need to emphasise that Nigeria has the best of the ingredients of tourism.

We have fascinating tourist sites, enviable cultural festivals, good weather, good food and hospitable people.’’ ‘‘At NTDC, we realised that any proposed strategic path for recovery envisaged for the industry must leverage on innovative and disruptive tech ideas to enhance and promote domestic tourism. Domestic tourism is cheaper, with lesser restrictions, educates the citizens on the country, generates employment, generates revenue, reduces rural-urban migration and poverty.’’

This is even as he added that domestic tourism: ‘‘Enhances the creative sector, galvanises economic growth across sectors including agriculture and manufacturing, and contributes to infrastructure upgrade in rural and urban areas by encouraging governments commitment to its development.’’ He further stated that: ‘‘The promotion of domestic tourism is the first step to restart tourism in a pandemic stricken era and this year’s theme presents us with another opportunity to recognize the importance of tourism to national development and particularly pay attention to the endless possibilities for development of our rural communities where a lot of our tourist sites are located.

‘‘As we celebrate another World Tourism Day, tourism entrepreneurs and stakeholders are encouraged to invest in the upgrade of tourism related projects within our rural communities. They are also encouraged to embrace technology to gain more mileage and penetration, and acquire adequate knowledge in the proficient use of digital platforms to promote and market existing tourist sites and attractions while ensuring effective service delivery to grow the tourism industry.’’

