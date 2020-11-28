WTD: Lagos, firm partner to end open defecation

Hygiene and sanitation brand, Hypo, has called for increased public trust in public toilet facilities to make Nigeria overcome the challenge of open defecation. The company made this call while marking this year’s World Toilet Day (WTD), themed: “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate change in partnership with Lagos State government in Lagos.

In marking the day, the company sponsored the cleaning of public toilets and offered free defecation service for Lagosians in selected facilities across the state for three days. Speaking at the occasion to observe the day in Ojodu Berger Public Toilet, recently, the Lagos Brand Manager of Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Akintayo Akinseloyin, explained that the gesture was part of the company’s effort to build public confidence in public toilet facilities.

Akinseloyin observed that lots of people are discouraged from using public toilet because they fear for their safety. This, he said, has contributed to the practice of open defecation among over 47 million Nigerians.

“In commemorating the 2020 World Toilet Day, we decided to take over the cleaning and management of few toilet facilities for instance, Berger, Arena Market in Oshodi and Trade Fair, all in Lagos State for the first phase of our programme. We shall be deploying our resources including the Hypo toilet cleaner to keep the toilet sparkling, attractive and germs free.”

