WTISD: NCC pledges commitment to digital transformation

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it will leverage the power of the information and communications technology to achieve a digital transformation of Nigerian society and communities. Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, stated this in his remark during the 2021 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD).

Danbatta noted that the WTISD 2021 provided a unique opportunity for International Communication Union (ITU) members to continue in their quest for an accelerated digital transformation agenda that is all-encompassing, by promoting national strategies on ICT development across the world. “COVID-19 has highlighted the urgency of accelerating the digital transformation in advancing the goal of the Connect 2030 Agenda of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) leaving no one behind.

“Nigeria, through the Nigerian Communications Commission, participates actively in commemorating the theme of the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day 2021: Accelerating digital transformation in challenging times” throughout the year with national, regional, continental and international initiatives.

“I wish to commit that Nigerian Communications Commission will leverage the power of the information and communications technology in digitally transforming our society and communities,” he said. Also, telecommunication service provider, 9mobile, has restated its commitment to drive the pace of digital transformation in Nigeria, through strategic investment in digital infrastructure. According to the telecom company, in order to speed up Nigeria’s economic development and recovery from COVID- 19 in particular, there is a need to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

This, it says, can be achieved with the deployment of digital infrastructure across the country. Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, while speaking on this year’s theme, “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times,” noted that it was apt and timely going by the disruption that the pandemic brought upon lives and businesses.

“Today, access remains a big challenge. Nigeria, like many other developing countries,remains below the required level of investment in IT infrastructure that is necessary to achieve improved efficiencies and enhanced information flow for economic growth and innovation. It is critical that we intensify efforts in investing in the necessary infrastructure that promotes quality connectivity.

“At 9mobile, we are constantly working towards bridging the connectivity gap as we work together with other stakeholders in the industry to provide innovative technology solutions that are life-transforming,” Ado said. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually on May 17 to commemorate the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The 2021 WTISD provides a unique opportunity for International Communication Union (ITU) members to continue in their quest for an accelerated digital transformation agenda that is all-encompassing, by promoting national strategies on ICT development across the world.

