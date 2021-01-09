Travel & Tourism

WTN President, Juergen Steinmetz, to serve on board of AMFORHT

The General Assembly for the World Association for Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (AMFORHT) was recently held virtually and hosted by Algeria. The President of the Federation of Travel Agents in Algeria, Said Boukhelif, explained Algeria’s motivation to join AMFORHT, and was warmly welcomed by its President, Mr. Philippe Francois.

At the session new board members were appointed for the organization, with the President of World Tourism Network, Hawaii, USA and publisher of Eturbonews.com, a global travel news online portal, Juergen Steinmetz, named as one of the members. Other board members are: Said Boukhelifa, president of the Federation of Travel Agents, Algeria; Joumana Dammous, director of Hotel Fairs and Hospitality News, Lebanon; Mathieu Dati, director of Training, CECFB Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Ismet Esenyel, deputy minister of Tourism and Environment, Cyprus; Mario Hardy, CEO of PATA, Thailand; Sophie Lacour, research director, France; Cote Moreno, director of Tourism School, ETB Balearic Islands, Spain; Pasqual Porcel, hotel manager, Reunion Island, France; George Qiao, director of Distance Learning, 9First, China; Rodrigo Quintanilla, director of Culinary Art School SCARTS, San Salvador, El Salvador; and Jean-Baptiste Treboul, Revue Espaces, France. Steinmetz expressed delight on his appointment, saying: “I am honoured to serve on this important board for the next two years.”

World Tourism Network (WTN) is a platform for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism industry around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of these businesses and their stakeholders. The network provides a voice for SMEs at major tourism meetings along with essential networking for its members representing more than 120 countries.

Our Reporters

