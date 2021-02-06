WTO: Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala as Korean minister quits race

The coast is now clear for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala to clinch the job of the Director- General(D-G) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) after South Korea’s candidate quit the race. According to a statement from South Korea’s Trade ministry on Friday, the country’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, ended her campaign to lead the WTO after discussions with the U.S. and other major nations, and took various issues into account including the need to revitalize the multilateral organization. Bloomberg quoted Yoo as saying: “There was no consensus. So we needed enough time for in-depth consultations with important members, including the U.S.”

Analysts said that her withdrawal could help thaw the deadlocked race to lead the Geneva-based WTO at a moment when the organisation is struggling to surmount a series of crises that have diminished its role in the international trading system. Dozens of former U.S. government officials have urged President Joe Biden to endorse Okonjo-Iweala after the Trump administration blocked her selection in 2020, making the U.S. and Korea the only holdouts favouring Yoo. That opposition was enough to halt the selection process because WTO decisions are made on the basis of a consensus of its members.

While Yoo’s withdrawal from the race would appear to be clearing Okonjo-Iweala’s path, analysts point out as the Biden administration forms its trade team, few clues have emerged publicly about whether it will lift U.S. opposition to Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.

Okonjo-Iweala congratulated Yoo on her “long campaign” and welcomed South Korea’s commitment to rebuilding and enhancing multilateralism, the Nigerian’s spokeswoman Molly Toomey said in a statement. “The WTO must turn its focus to the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery,” Toomey said.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is eager to focus on the many needed reforms at the WTO.” A two-time Minister of Finance in Nigeria and the country’s first woman Foreign Minister, Dr. Okonjo- Iweala, trained as a Development Economist and worked for most of her career at the World Bank, where she rose to the position of Managing Director. The former Nigerian Finance Minsiter, who is also a U.S. citizen, emerged as the front-runner for the WTO director- general post last year.

If the U.S., Korea and the other 162 members join a consensus to appoint Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO can announce a meeting to confirm her appointment within a matter of days. If confirmed, Okonjo- Iweala would be the first woman and the first African to lead the organization in its 25-year history. John Denton, Secretary- General of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, urged a quick appointment of Okonjo-Iweala. “With geopolitical tensions high, the global economy in recession and ‘vaccine nationalism’ threatening an equitable recovery, there is now no reason for further delay in filling this critical role with the well-qualified candidate at the deciready,” he said.

The WTO has been leaderless since September, when former Director-General Roberto Azevedo stepped down a year before his term was set to expire. Since then the WTO has been overseen by four unelected deputy directors general.

The appointment of a new WTO chief will help the organization confront an array of internal crises that have ground its work to a near halt. The trade forum is largely dysfunctional and all three pillars of its work are under threat. The WTO has struggled to produce meaningful multilateral trade agreements, its trade monitoring function consistently underperforms and former President Donald Trump neutralized its appellate body in 2019, which effectively sidelined the organization’s role as the global arbiter of international commerce.

Though the power of the WTO leader is limited by the directives of its members, the D-G can convene meetings, and offer suggestions and strategies for addressing conflicts in the global trading system. Okonjo-Iweala has pledged to take a more active role as D-G and to act as a sounding board to try to find common ground among the trade body’s disparate membership.

