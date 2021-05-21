WTO D-G: Vaccine patent waiver’ll not be enough

Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID- 19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world’s population have received just 17 per cent of doses, a situation the WTOhead has labelled “vaccine apartheid.” U.S. President Joe Biden said last week he supported the waiver idea, but the European Union and other developed country opponents said it will not increase output. Speaking to the European Parliament on Thursday, Dr. Okonjo- Iweala said it was clear that an IP waiver alone would not be enough. “To have solved the unacceptable problem of inequity of access to vaccines, we have to be holistic.

