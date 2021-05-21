WTO D-G: Vaccine patent waiver’ll not be enough

Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID- 19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world’s population have received just 17 per cent of doses, a situation the WTOhead has labelled “vaccine apartheid.” U.S. President Joe Biden said last week he supported the waiver idea, but the European Union and other developed country opponents said it will not increase output. Speaking to the European Parliament on Thursday, Dr. Okonjo- Iweala said it was clear that an IP waiver alone would not be enough. “To have solved the unacceptable problem of inequity of access to vaccines, we have to be holistic.
AfDB suspends 4 Nigerian firms over fraud
The African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday announced that it had debarred four companies registered in Nigeria for 24 months over their involvement in fraudulent and collusive practices. The companies are Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
Kenyan banks' bad loan woes, worse than Nigerian peers
Kenyan lenders face more challenges managing bad loans this year than their Nigerian counterparts even as credit losses threaten to increase in both nations, Renaissance Capital has said. According to Bloomberg, Adesoji Solanke, director for frontier and sub-Saharan Africa banks at Renaissance Capital in London, said that banks in Kenya were more exposed to small-
NCDMB offers $50,000 for five Hackathon winners
Five innovative teams have been selected as the winners of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Technology (NOGTECH) Hackathon sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The teams are Fuel Intellisense, Homefort Energy, Gricd Mote, Kiakia Gas and Airsynq.
