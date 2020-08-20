WTO dampens hope of trade recovery

Although global trade is starting to crawl back after collapsing to a record low in June, the outlook remains too murky to conclude whether a sharp rebound will happening or the recovery will muddle along for months, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said. “Projections for a strong, Vshaped trade rebound in 2021 may prove overly optimistic,” the WTO said in a report yesterday. “As uncertainty remains elevated, in terms of economic and trade policy as well as how the medical crisis will evolve, an L-shaped recovery is a real prospect,” the report added. The WTO’s Goods Trade Barometer fell to 84.5 in June, compared with a level of 87.6 in May and 95.5 in February. Readings of 100 indicate growth over the next quarter in line with medium-term trends.
Nwodo: Banks invest too much in cash mgt infrastructure
Founder and Chairman, Integrated Cash Management Services Limited (ICMS), Mr. Charles Nwodo Jr., last week had an interactive session with senior journalists, including New Telegraph's Tony Chukwunyem, during which he gave valuable insight into Nigeria's cash industry as well as the challenges and plans of his company.
Transcorp seeks approval to listing 2.66bn shares
Transcorp Hotels Plc has submitted an application to the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the approval and listing of rights issue of 2.659 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N3.76 per share, on the basis of seven new ordinary shares for every 20 ordinary shares held.
Starved of dollars, Nigerian businesses struggle for survival
As women in hairnets and anti-coronavirus masks sort through folded nappies coming off a conveyor belt, the head of the Nigerian firm they work for wonders how much longer he can afford to keep them in employment. Around 80% of the materials that go into Lagos-based diaper and sanitary towel manufacturer Wemy's products are imported.
