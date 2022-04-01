WTO DG seeks coordinated action against hike in food prices, insecurity

The Director-General (DG), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called for coordinated action to address the recent sharp rise in commodity prices globally. According to her, the Ukraine crisis is threatening food security in many countries and this could further worsen food scarcity in the world. Speaking at an informal meeting of the General Council on Monday, Okonjo-Iweala stated that the war in Ukraine had dealt a severe blow to the global economy and has raised the spectre of food shortage in countries dependent on Ukraine and Russia for imports of key staples like wheat.

“For dozens of poor countries and tens of millions of people, basic food security is in danger. These countries already have seen some of the slowest economic recoveries from the pandemic, and international cooperation on trade is necessary to help mitigate risks of poverty, hunger, even famine and social unrest,” she said.

The Director-General noted that the UN Secretary-General had set up a three-tiered steering committee involving heads of government, heads of international organisations and technical experts to deal with the issue of surging energy and food prices. She explained that the WTO was expected to play a key role in finding solutions to the food crisis, noting that the chair of the WTO’s agriculture negotiations, Ambassador Gloria Abraham Peralta, of Costa Rica, was planning a food security conference that will take place at the end of April. “WTO secretariat staff have also been carrying out analysis on food security issues, which will be shared with members shortly.

We at the WTO have a solid basis on which to consider workable solutions to the present crisis. “In the near-term, international cooperation on trade will be needed to minimise the impact of supply crunches for key commodities where prices are already high by historical standards and to keep markets functioning smoothly. “While only 12 members have imposed export restrictions on food to date, coordinated government action is needed to avoid a repeat of the cascading export restrictions that exacerbated the rise of food prices in the crisis of 2008-2010,” she stated. Furthermore, the WTO boss called on countries with buffer stocks that can afford to share to coordinate the release of wheat, barley, other cereals and grains, and oils into international markets, thereby alleviating the supply squeeze.

“Countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, and France could increase wheat cultivation while others such as China, Germany, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Nigeria could increase the global supply of fertiliser. “Africa, with plentiful land and other resources, can also take steps to produce more food itself by using more adaptable varieties of wheat, maize and other crops. “Trade facilitation measures could also be brought into play to ease the free flow of goods, while efforts should be made to allow the UN’s World Food Programme full access to humanitarian purchases.

“Prompt notification and information sharing regarding food supplies and stockpiles can help the international community better manage the situation and keep markets functioning more smoothly.” Meanwhile, following calls in some quarters to re-locate production and sourcing locally to ensure stable supplies of critical goods and staples, the WTO boss also called for deeper and more diverse international international markets to ensure supply resilience. She argued that concentrating on sourcing and production at home could create new vulnerabilities and may not be the best risk management strategy. Okonjo-Iweala maintained that trade has been and would remain a critical means of adaptation to the mounting global shocks that the world is currently experiencing, saying “this is not the time to retreat inward but the time to stress the importance of multilateralism, global solidarity and cooperation. “Concentrating sourcing and production at home, while understandable, could also create new vulnerabilities and may not be the best risk management strategy. A region’s wheat crop could be destroyed by drought, flooding, or other weather-based phenomena. A harsh winter and an earthquake could knock out electricity and factory production,” she added.

