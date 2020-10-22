WTO: EU backs Okonjo-Iweala over South Korean candidate

European Union (EU) governments were yesterday expected to formally back former Nigerian Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, for World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General, preferring her to the only other remaining candidate, South Korean commerce chief, Yoo Myung hee, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

The news outlet reported officials involved in the process as saying that the move reflects the EU’s campaign to bolster relations with Africa as well as Okonjo-Iweala’s breadth of experience, including at the World Bank.

The EU’s endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala is expected to shift the spotlight to the positions of the U.S. and China, with Washington possibly leaning toward Yoo.

The new DG, WTO is expected to be announced in November to replace Brazilian, Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down from the job at the end of August – a year before his term ended.

Rufus Yerxa, Deputy DG of the WTO from 2002 to 2013, who now heads the National Foreign Trade Council, a Washingtonbased business group representing U.S. companies, said: “We shouldn’t dismiss the possibility that this could end in a deadlock and that an outcome will have to wait for the U.S. election and what the next administration decides to do.”

Whoever wins will have their work cut out, contending with the U.S.-China trade battle, a hobbled arbitration system, a lack of tools to tackle growing challenges such as industrial subsidies and, of course, headwinds from coronavirus crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...