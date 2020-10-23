Business

WTO: European parliament endorses Okonjo-Iweala

The European Parliament (EP), the legislative branch of the European Union (EU), has endorsed Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala for the position of Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

 

Sven Simon, member of the European Parliament (MEP), in a tweet on Wednesday, announced the decision of the parliament after a discussion with Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s candidate for the WTO job.

 

The parliament picked Okonjo-Iweala above Myung-hee, saying the Nigerian showed a deep understanding of challenges faced by the WTO and her priorites, if appointed, exhibited a “clear-eyed agenda.”

 

EP said it came to a conclusion that Okonjo-Iweala’s political approach is necessary to tackle the deal disagreements between members of the trade organization, adding that it had, therefore, urged the European Union (EU) to express support for the candidacy of the former Managing Director of the World Bank.

 

“Her assessment of the existing problems of the organisation revealed a deal understanding of the fault lines dividing the WTO’s membership,” the statement read “The priorities she set out for her first steps after being being appointed reveal a clear- eyed agenda, tackling head on key topics such as special and differential treatment, industrial subsidies and dispute settlement reform, while recognising the need for positive momentum through the conclusion of agreements on issues such as fisheries, e-commerce, and health.

 

“We were also impressed with her call for opening up the WTO to more cooperation with other international institutions and parliaments, a key source for the legitimacy and accountability that is needed now more than ever to increase acceptance of international trade among the world’s population.

