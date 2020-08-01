News

WTO fails to agree on interim leader

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has failed to select a caretaker chief due to an impasse among members who must still agree by November on a replacement for outgoing Director-General Roberto Azevedo, the Geneva-based body said yesterday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the WTO was unlikely to fill a leadership void after Washington’s insistence on a U.S. candidate. The new leader has to be chosen by November 7 while Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala is one of the eight candidates vying to succeed Azevedo. The interim chief would normally have been one of the four deputy directorgenerals who are from China, Germany, Nigeria and the United States. The WTO said yesterday they would instead all stay on in their existing roles. WTO’s spokesman, Mr. Keith Rockwell, told a briefing, that: “The original effort was to try and designate an acting director-general among the four… That was not possible. We were not able to get a consensus on that.

The current directorgeneral Roberto Azevedo said it was disappointing.” The role would be largely administrative for a couple of months. However, one potential difficulty concerns the WTO’s role in settling disputes. If parties to a case cannot agree on the composition of a three-person adjudicating panel, as is often the case, the director-general can step in to select them.

WTO members also agreed on Friday that they would select the future director- general by cutting the initial field of eight to five, then to two before a final decision is taken. The WTO’s 164 members would be invited to select four preferred candidates in the first round running from Sept 7-16.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pantami: NCC’s strategic management plan’ll drive digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 to 2024 launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision. Pantami stated this during the virtual launch of […]
News Top Stories

Assembly begins Ondo dep gov’s impeachment process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Nine lawmakers kick lAgboola: I’m not bothered There was shouting match among lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday over the move to impeach the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. During the plenary, 14 out of the 26 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice against Ajayi. According to the petition […]
News

FG: We offered N13bn to prevent health workers’ strike

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

T he Federal Government,  yesterday, disclosed that it had offered over N13 billion to health workers in the country to prevent them from embarking on strike at this  critical period of the coronavirus pandemic.   It said that apart from paying  the sum of  N9 billion as premium for Group Life Insurance to all health […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: