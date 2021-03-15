News

WTO: I know you’ll represent us well, Buhari tells Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…vows to encourage youth

 

 

President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed his optimism that the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

would represent Nigeria well at the world stage.

 

The President expressed the hope on Monday when he received the former Minister of Finance at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting with the President was the first since Okonjo-Iweala emerged the WTO DG early this month.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told Okonjo-Iweala that despite the robust support Nigeria gave to her candidacy for the position: “You also earned it. We are happy you made it, but you earned it with your record of performance both at home and abroad.”

 

The President said Dr Okonjo-Iweala was putting Nigeria more on the world map, “and I congratulate you, as well as the country. I know you will represent us so well.”

 

Buhari lauded Nigerian women once again, pointing to key positions they hold like Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and many others.

 

He said the same way, government would encourage the youths, “so that they can be ready for the challenges of the future.”

 

The new WTO DG thanked the President for the pulsating support she received from her own country in the race for the position.

 

“You nominated me, you wrote hundreds of letters, called up hundreds of world leaders. Without your personal and direct intervention, it may not have worked.

 

The people of Nigeria also supported me massively. The youths were wonderful, always encouraging, backing me up on social media.

 

“Mr President, the world recognises what you have done. Since its establishment, only men have led the WTO. Now, a woman has emerged for the first time, and she’s a Nigerian. We are so honoured,” Okonjo-Iweala said.d.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Coalition of Northern Groups fingered in plot to undermine Buhari, Armed forces across northern states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has been found at the centre of a fresh plot to blackmail and undermine President Muhammadu Buhari and the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the north.  According to the Northern Patriots (NP), in disguise of fighting for the security of the region, the CNG secretly sponsors banditry.  Speaking at […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian economy falls into worst recession in 30 years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

•As GDP contracts -3.62 % in Q3 As anticipated in the face of COVID- 19 pandemic, Nigeria slipped into its worse economic recession in over three decades yesterday, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by -3.62 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.   According to the data released […]
News

Blockchain technology adoption will provide liquidity for smallholder farmers, says AFEX

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX) announced today that it will introduce Warehouse Receipt Check by Trade Finance Market (TFM) to reduce fraud and drive access to funding for the agricultural sector in Nigeria. The inability of smallholder farmers to access finance has had a devastating impact on the growth of Africa’s agriculture sector – worsened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica