WTO: I know you’ll represent us well, Buhari tells Okonjo-Iweala

vows to encourage youth

President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed his optimism that the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

would represent Nigeria well at the world stage.

The President expressed the hope on Monday when he received the former Minister of Finance at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting with the President was the first since Okonjo-Iweala emerged the WTO DG early this month.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told Okonjo-Iweala that despite the robust support Nigeria gave to her candidacy for the position: “You also earned it. We are happy you made it, but you earned it with your record of performance both at home and abroad.”

The President said Dr Okonjo-Iweala was putting Nigeria more on the world map, “and I congratulate you, as well as the country. I know you will represent us so well.”

Buhari lauded Nigerian women once again, pointing to key positions they hold like Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and many others.

He said the same way, government would encourage the youths, “so that they can be ready for the challenges of the future.”

The new WTO DG thanked the President for the pulsating support she received from her own country in the race for the position.

“You nominated me, you wrote hundreds of letters, called up hundreds of world leaders. Without your personal and direct intervention, it may not have worked.

The people of Nigeria also supported me massively. The youths were wonderful, always encouraging, backing me up on social media.

“Mr President, the world recognises what you have done. Since its establishment, only men have led the WTO. Now, a woman has emerged for the first time, and she’s a Nigerian. We are so honoured,” Okonjo-Iweala said.d.

