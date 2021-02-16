WTO job: PDP, Atiku, Secondus, Okowa, Obi celebrate Okonjo-Iweala

The confirmation of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has continued to attract reactions across the country.

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, expressed joy at Okonjo- Iweala’s emergence as the first woman and African to head the global body.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described her confirmation as “victory for competence, global due process and consensus needed to pilot the activities of the world trade body, especially at this critical period in the history of the world’s economy.”

The party noted that the development has again brought honour to Nigeria, and expressed happiness that Okonjo-Iweala is a product of the PDP administration, “whose excellence as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, under whom Nigeria achieved our debt relief and revamped to become one of the fastest growing economies of the world.”

Atiku, also in a statement he personally signed, said no one could be more qualified for the job of Director General of the WTO than Okonjo-Iweala. “She is an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources, and the world will be a much more prosperous place by her elevation to this enviable height.

“As the world prepares to emerge from the global pandemic of COVID-19, the planet needs a steady hand at the wheel, to drive global trade, and rebuild from the devastation wrought by the virus. “We would not need someone who thinks they can pull this off. We would need someone who has actually and serially pulled it off before. And that person has emerged.

“Ngozi, Africa and Nigeria are proud of you. Go to Geneva and make us proud, as we know you will,” Atiku added.

The PDP National Chairman, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said Okonjo-Iweala was most suited for the job. Secondus noted that her victory in such “highly contested global position mirrors the greatness of tomorrow’s Nigeria notwithstanding the failure of today’s political leaders.

This savouring news coming at this time that the nation is witnessing her worse due to leadership failure is relieving and hope rising that a greater tomorrow awaits this land,” he said.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta also congratulated Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as DG of WTO. Okonjo-Iweala is an illustrious Deltan from Ogwashi- Uku but married to an Abia man. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa described Okonjo-Iweala as a brilliant, competent, world-class economist and international development expert whose works over the years had distinguished her globally.

The governor stated that the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala had broken the 24-year-old jinx of a female becoming head of the WTO, adding that she was the first African to lead the global trade body in its 25- year history. “I am excited to hear of the emergence of our illustrious daughter, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director- General of the WTO.

Your appointment is, indeed, a testament to your competence and experience as a renowned economist and international development expert.

“You went through a very rigorous and competitive process to emerge as the new head at the WTO. “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate a worthy ambassador of Delta and Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the recognition and appointment.

“As you take on this distinguishing assignment at the big global stage again, I pray and urge you to reenact that which you have always done – bringing pride and honour to Delta and Nigeria. “It is without doubt that your pedigree and impeccable footprints in monetary and economic administration in Nigeria and at the World Bank stood you out for this global assignment.

“As you continue in this remarkable trajectory, we wish you success as you mount this new saddle,” he stated. On his part, the Vice- Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, expressed delight at her emergence, saying she had always been known to shine brilliantly wherever she found herself.

Obi said he had high confidence that Okonjo- Iweala has the ability to draw from her knowledge, skills and wide experience from the economic and financial sectors, to lead the WTO to greater heights.

Obi stated that Okonjo- Iweala’s track record of success, both in Nigeria as Finance Minister and across the world where she successfully served in various high profile positions in many global organizations and agencies, including the World Bank, stood her out as the right candidate for the job.

