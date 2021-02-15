News Top Stories

WTO: Kalu lauds Okonjo- Iweala’s emergence

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the newly elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, as a thorough bred-professional, with undoubted capacity and impeccable character.

 

Highlighting the accomplishments of the globally renowned development economist and financial expert, Kalu stressed that Okonjo-Iweala has made Nigeria proud for being the first African and first female to occupy the position of Director General of WTO in its 25-year history.

 

While congratulating the new DG-WTO, Kalu urged her to keep the Nigerian flag high, adding that Okonjo-Iweala will, no doubt, bring to bear her cross national and multisector experience in her role.

 

Kalu commended the newly elected head of the trade body for her achievements in the private and public spheres of life, locally and internationally, noting that she remains one of Nigeria’s best. In a congratulatory message, the Senator applauded the support of the African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and other member countries of WTO, for supporting the candidature of Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala.

 

Kalu said: “The emergence of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala, as the first African and first female Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is a remarkable and historic feat for Nigeria and Africa at large.

 

“She will bring to bear her robust cross national and multi sector experience to bear in her new role in a bid to improve trade relations among member countries. “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has made Africa proud.”

