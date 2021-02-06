WTO leadership: Buhari hails US for withdrawing opposition to Okonjo-Iweala

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the United States of America (USA) for withdrawing her opposition to the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This followed the withdrawal of the South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee from the race on Friday leaving the former Nigerian Finance Minister the only candidate in the race for the job.

It was believed that the US under its immediate past President, Donald Trump, had opposed the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala but the Joe Biden’s leadership succeeding him resolved to relax its opposition culminating in the withdrawal of the South-Korean woman from the race.

Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, responding to the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, said: “We certainly welcome the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organisation.