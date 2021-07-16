WTO: Nigeria seeks exemption from fishery subsidies discipline

The Federal Government is pressing for exemption of small scale and artisanal fishers from the scope of the fisheries subsidies discipline under negotiation at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by member nations. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, gave the Indication in his submission at a one-day virtual meeting of the WTO Trade Negotiations Committee (TNC) at the ministerial level on fisheries subsidies.

A statement by his Media Assistant, Ifedayo Sayo, quoted the minister as restating Nigeria’s commitment and support to the agreement to prohibit certain form of fishery subsidies that have resulted in rapid depletion of global marine fish stocks. He said: “I wish to assure you of Nigeria’s support and commitment to proactively engage with all members towards achieving a balanced outcome in line with our mandate.

“To conclude an agreement to prohibit certain forms of fisheries subsidies that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing, and eliminate subsidies that contribute to Illegal, Unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and refrain from introducing new such subsidies, recognising that appropriate and effective special and differential treatment for developing countries and least developed countries should be an integral part of the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiation.” The meeting was attended by the Director General of WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Chair of the Negotiating Group on Rules, Amb. Santiago lls, of Colombia, 164 trade ministers of the WTO members and ambassadors, including Nigeria’s ambassador to WTO, Dr A. M. Abdulhamid.

