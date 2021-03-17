WTO: Nigeria’s ban on dairy products import rattles EU

lEmefiele pleads for support

Infuriated by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on diary and milk products, the European Union has lodged a formal complaint at the World Trade Organisation, WTO. Director-General of WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, while having an audience with the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in Abuja as part of her visit to Nigeria yesterday, confirmed that the global trade body received a letter of complaint to that effect. This was as she promised to extend WTO’s remedies rule as protectionist policy to protect local industries against dumping.

The CBN, in 2020, had announced forex restriction for diary and milk product importation. The apex bank premised its decision on the need to boost local production, conserve scarce foreign exchange and create jobs. Briefing the Director- General on efforts and policy action by the monetary authorities to spur economic growth and create jobs, Emefiele alluded to steps being taken by CBN to strengthen some sectors that are key to economic growth and job creation. Emefiele said: We called a meeting about six years ago when I resumed.

I said look, Nigeria has dairy potential (cattle and the rest of them). Let us see what can be done, nothing was done. We called dairy companies two years ago, we started again. We said listen, we are going to start a programme where we are going to place some forex restriction on those who want to import dairy into Nigeria.

“Six of them came onboard. And a few of them came to our meeting. They said governor, you have been putting us under pressure to invest locally in dairy industry, what do you do to those, who are not doing anything about it? At that meeting, we took a decision that those who are not embracing our own backward integration programme with the dairy industry should be restricted.

It was not my decision, it was a decision taken. “What we are saying is this, before you and I were born, they had been importing milk into Nigeria. How come for over 60 years nothing has been done by this company to begin to produce dairy in Nigeria? Does this mean Nigeria does not have the potential? The answer is no.

That is why we in the monetary and fiscal authorities must put every foot on fire to ensure that the right things are done for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.” The CBN governor pledged that Nigeria needed WTO to develop and grow her industries to generate jobs for her teeming population.

“We will work with you, we need you to give our local industries all the support they need to create jobs,” he said. He said CBN, in collaboration with private sector players, rose to the occasion by providing lifeline, facilities to individuals, and loans to pharmaceutical firms to tackle impact of COVID- 19. He said close to N40 billion was raised by CBN and Coalition Against COVID-19, a private sector- led organisation in Nigeria established to assist the government in combating the Coronavirus, to support Federal Government to stem impact of the pandemic. “We all need help; Nigeria needs to be given a chance to diversify our economy.

You are a sister, a mother, Nigeria is ready to work, and we need your help. “Nigeria is a country that needs help and I dare say help from WTO, and we would work with you, we do know one way or the other people might have seen or said a few things about the way we’ve conducted our trade, but I think it is important for me to say that some of those things have been done to also help our own industry. “But we need to give a chance for our own local industry to grow; we need to give a chance for our local industries to create jobs and employment.

The unemployment rate in Nigeria, I dare say, is very high. Our youthful population of the age of about 18 years to about 40 years is almost about 60 per cent of our population. You can use that to your advantage or to your detriment,” Emefiele pleaded.

Okonjo-Iweala admitted that a letter of complaint was sent by European Union to WTO. “I just want to say that WTO has remedies, which can help us without banning things. We can be able to protect our industries against dumping and cheap imports and so on if we use those remedies. I understand Nigeria is trying to establish a Trade Remedies Authority and I want to strongly support that. We can use those remedies as a tool to help our industries to grow. “Like some of the issues I raised yesterday, we have complaint against us about the EU about the violation of the BOP agreement with respect to trying to protect the dairy industry and they feel that this is not the right instrument.

As DG of WTO, I have to make this known but this is an issue which you said you will like to engage in a little more detail so we can discuss that later about it. “I want to say we have what it takes in this country, particularly in our young people to do the necessary, which is to look forward as to how we are going to create jobs and move this economy in the direction that will support our youth in the future. There are opportunities that can be created to improve trade and services so that our economy can climb out of the pandemic and recession that we are in faster than would have been the case,” she said.

