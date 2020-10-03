News Top Stories

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala, others know fate next week

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

•Fitch revises Nigeria’s outlook from negative to stable

The remaining five candidates in the race for the job of Director- General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will know their fate next week. This is as Fitch Ratings yesterday revised the outlook on Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating to stable from negative.

However, the five WTO candidates will be whittled down again, to two in the second round of elimination Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Kenya’s Amina Mohamed, Britain’s Liam Fox, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are, however, still in the race.

While expectations are high for Africa to finally get a shot at running the organisation which has counted three Director-Generals from Europe, and one each from Oceania, Asia, and South America since its creation in 1995; there is however no requirement for a regional rotation of the Director General’s position It remains unclear whether the WTO members will ultimately settle for another European leader.

Meanwhile, the international rating firm disclosed this in its report where it affirmed the IDR at ‘B’. Entitled ‘Fitch revises Nigeria’s outlook to stable, affirms at ‘B’, the revision of the outlook reflected a decrease in the level of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the global pandemic shock on the Nigerian economy, it said. Part of the report read, “Oil prices have stabilised, global funding conditions have eased and domestic restrictions on movement have started to be relaxed.

“Nigeria has navigated external liquidity pressures from the shock through partial exchange rate adjustment combined with de facto capital flow management measures and foreigncurrency restrictions, while disbursement of external official loans has supported the level of international reserves. “While external vulnerability persists from currency overvaluation and a possibly large FC demand backlog, this is adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating, in our view.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19, security top agenda as Buhari attends ECOWAS meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, topmost on the agenda of the one-day meeting are issues bordering on the […]
News

Presidential Amnesty Students give FG seven-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Presidential Amnesty students under the aegis of National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS)  on Tuesday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Presidential Amnesty Programme over their outstanding payments. This is contained in a communique issued in Yenagoa at the end of its meeting in collaboration with the Niger Delta Students’ Union […]
News

New Yam Festival: Court stops celebration in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A Kano High Court, presided over by Justice Farouk Lawan, has stopped the celebration of this year’s new Yam Festival (IwajI) until the hearing of a substantive matter before it.   The annual ritual was scheduled to hold today in Kano. Also, the Court, in Suit No K/322/2020, restrained one Ikechukwu Akpudo from organising, assembling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: