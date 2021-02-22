Business

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala's appointment positive development

Dean, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFSC), Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has welcomed the appointment of Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as the new Director- General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

 

He noted that Dr Okonjo- Iweala’s appointment was a plus for both Nigeria and Africa. Speaking with the Ghana  News Agency in Accra, Dr Antwi- Danso said Dr Okonjo-Iweala made history by being the first woman and the first African to be chosen as the DG of the WTO.

 

He congratulated Okonjo- Iweala on her achievements over the years and also praised her for her articulation on issues of economic governance, global governance and third world development.

 

He said: “We all doff our hats to her for having shone that very much for herself, for Nigeria and Africa. We are very happy that the world has seen her credentials and endorsed her. “And this is a plus for herself personally and a plus for Africa; that we have the men and women capable of leading global institutions like the WTO.”

 

Dr Antwi-Danso said Okonjo- Iweala was capable of bringing to bear on the WTO some directions that would inure to the benefit of Africa. He said he was particularly interested in the Dispute Settlement Understanding (DSU), which is the main WTO’s agreement on settling disputes.

 

The dispute settlement mechanism aims to secure a positive solution to a dispute. He stated that DSU was an area where developing countries were unable to explore the basic tenets in the WTO, making it difficult for them to fight for their rights when hurt.

 

“Because nobody is punished for anything, it is like the country is rather left to punish the offending country. We are weaker, we can’t do it. So, she must look at that place,” he said.

