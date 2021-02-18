WTO: OPS tasks Okonjo-Iweala on policy reforms

…clamours for benefits

Following the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday, members of the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria have called for reforms in the global trade policy that will be more beneficial for developing countries to achieve sustainable growth and development in global trade.

The OPS, which comprises of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in a unanimous decision, emphasised that her confirmation would usher in a new dawn for Nigerian economy and that of other developing countries, which have been calling for a level playing field in international trade.

NACCIMA National President, Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, in an interview with New Telegraph on the appointment of Dr. Okonjo- Iweala as WTO director-general, explained that her confirmation was coming at a time of much needed reforms, saying this is a right step in the right direction as trade has been identified as one of the key and strategic options for growth and development.

“The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) heartily welcome the confirmation of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation. This action by the WTO Council is a reaffirmation of the confidence of the global community in the capacity of Dr Okonjo-Iweala to deliver as the DG of the WTO. “As a tested development economist and well respected figure in the international finance and development circuit who made impact in organisations such as the World Bank, we have confidence in the experience and ability of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to achieve the much needed reform at the WTO at this period in the history of the organisation.

“In NACCIMA, we see trade and commerce as useful tools in the efforts to revamp the global and national economies which have been greatly affected by COVID- 19. This is even more so for developing countries which have been calling for a level playing field in the field of International trade and access for their products to markets in the developed world.” Also, the Director-General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that there was no doubt that the WTO is in need of major reforms, adding that the experience and expertise Okonjo-Iweala is bringing to the organisation would provide the needed guidance to forge the reforms. According to him, she has real hands-on experience in the field, both at national and international levels.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “My reaction is that of great excitement as to what may become of the WTO under her tenure. Before then, the significance of this moment should not be lost. Okonji- Iweala is a Nigerian, she is the first African and first female director-general of the interna-tional body in its 25-year history.

“This is a plus for our country in the international community and a welcome development for Africa, with the onset of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. “I congratulate Mr. President for this feat and commend him for the dogged support he rallied for her. As you are aware, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which will cover a market of 1.2 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $3 trillion would need the support of her expertise for a smooth take-off and steady success as a huge component of the world economy.

“While not guaranteeing unmerited advantages and disproportionate treatment, having an African at the helm of affairs in the WTO should give some comfort of understanding and assuage the noticeable anxieties of African countries in the world trade parlance.

If you like, it may embolden the exploits of African nations when striking deals with the rest of the world.” In his assertion, the Director- General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that Dr. Okonjo- Iweala’s emergence came at a time when the global trading system was faced with numerous challenges including supply chain disruptions precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, rising protectionism and unilateralism, growing economic nationalism, imposition of trade restrictions covering substantial amount of international trade, as well as trust and credibility concerns among members.

