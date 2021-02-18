Business

WTO: OPS tasks Okonjo-Iweala on policy reforms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

…clamours for benefits

Following the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday, members of the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria have called for reforms in the global trade policy that will be more beneficial for developing countries to achieve sustainable growth and development in global trade.

The OPS, which comprises of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in a unanimous decision, emphasised that her confirmation would usher in a new dawn for Nigerian economy and that of other developing countries, which have been calling for a level playing field in international trade.

NACCIMA National President, Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, in an interview with New Telegraph on the appointment of Dr. Okonjo- Iweala as WTO director-general, explained that her confirmation was coming at a time of much needed reforms, saying this is a right step in the right direction as trade has been identified as one of the key and strategic options for growth and development.

“The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) heartily welcome the confirmation of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation. This action by the WTO Council is a reaffirmation of the confidence of the global community in the capacity of Dr Okonjo-Iweala to deliver as the DG of the WTO. “As a tested development economist and well respected figure in the international finance and development circuit who made impact in organisations such as the World Bank, we have confidence in the experience and ability of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to achieve the much needed reform at the WTO at this period in the history of the organisation.

“In NACCIMA, we see trade and commerce as useful tools in the efforts to revamp the global and national economies which have been greatly affected by COVID- 19. This is even more so for developing countries which have been calling for a level playing field in the field of International trade and access for their products to markets in the developed world.” Also, the Director-General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that there was no doubt that the WTO is in need of major reforms, adding that the experience and expertise Okonjo-Iweala is bringing to the organisation would provide the needed guidance to forge the reforms. According to him, she has real hands-on experience in the field, both at national and international levels.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “My reaction is that of great excitement as to what may become of the WTO under her tenure. Before then, the significance of this moment should not be lost. Okonji- Iweala is a Nigerian, she is the first African and first female director-general of the interna-tional body in its 25-year history.

“This is a plus for our country in the international community and a welcome development for Africa, with the onset of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. “I congratulate Mr. President for this feat and commend him for the dogged support he rallied for her. As you are aware, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which will cover a market of 1.2 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $3 trillion would need the support of her expertise for a smooth take-off and steady success as a huge component of the world economy.

“While not guaranteeing unmerited advantages and disproportionate treatment, having an African at the helm of affairs in the WTO should give some comfort of understanding and assuage the noticeable anxieties of African countries in the world trade parlance.

If you like, it may embolden the exploits of African nations when striking deals with the rest of the world.” In his assertion, the Director- General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that Dr. Okonjo- Iweala’s emergence came at a time when the global trading system was faced with numerous challenges including supply chain disruptions precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, rising protectionism and unilateralism, growing economic nationalism, imposition of trade restrictions covering substantial amount of international trade, as well as trust and credibility concerns among members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

2019: NNPC narrows net loss to N1.7bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NNPC’s net loss narrowed to N1.7 billion last year from N803 billion in 2018, the organization said in a statement, citing the impact of contract renegotiations, cost cuts and greater efficiency across its divisions. Revenue slipped to N4.63 trillion from N4.74 trillion.   The NNPC is working to “prune down running costs and grow revenues,” […]
Business

Covid-19: PAN Nigeria launches virtual auto showroom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s foremost automobile assembly, PAN Nigeria Limited, has in observation of the COVID-19 protocols has joined other automakers in the country to launch its virtual auto showroom for the Yuletide season. In a recent statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications, Oladeji Bamidele, PAN said the virtual showroom was introduced to help customers gain insight […]
Business

SEC: Automation of processes key to efficiency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has expressed its desire to automate its processes in a bid to conform to current technological trends the world over as well as ensure a more efficient capital market. Director General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido YUGUDA, who stated this during a meeting with the Minister for Communication and  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica