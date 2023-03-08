Business

WTO predicts tepid growth for world trade in Q1

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

World merchandise trade growth appears to have lost momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is likely to remain weak in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Goods Trade Barometer. The overall barometer index continues to point to weakening trade growth in volume terms after falling to 92.2, down from 96.2 in the previous release and well below the baseline value of 100.

The Goods Trade Barometer is a composite leading indicator for world trade, providing real-time information on the trajectory of merchandise trade relative to recent trends. Barometer values greater than 100 signal above-trend trade volume, while values less than 100 suggest that goods trade has either fallen below trend or will do so in the near future.

The barometer index also finished below the merchandise trade volume index which stood at 106.6 in the third quarter thanks to resilient exports in Europe and the Americas. Preliminary data suggests that the merchandise trade index will follow the barometer index down once quarterly trade volume statistics for the fourth quarter are released. The volume of world merchandise trade was up 5.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Meanwhile, cumulative year-on-year growth for the first three quarters of 2022 stood at 4.4 per cent, above the WTO’s forecast released last October of 3.5 per cent for the whole year. A downturn in the fourth quarter would bring actual trade growth more in line with the WTO’s forecast for 2022. Any slowdown may prove to be short lived since container throughput of Chinese ports and new export orders from Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs) have already started to pick up.

All of the barometer’s component indices have fallen below trend except for the automotive products index (105.8), which was buoyed by above-trend sales and production figures for the United States, Europe and Japan, outweighing declines in China. The export orders index (97.4) remains below trend but is rising, hinting at a possible upturn in the near future. On the other hand, indices for container shipping (89.3), air freight (87.8), electronic components (84.9) and raw materials (92.0) are all below trend and declining, suggesting that weakness in trade is broadbased, impacting many sectors.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Cocoa: Poor regulation costing Nigerian farmers N55bn annually

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cocoa farmers under the aegis of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) have decried poor regulation in the sub-sector, saying it is depriving the smallholder farmers from collecting the $400 per tonne Living Income Deferential (LID) paid to their counterparts in Ivory Coast, Ghana and other countries. The association put the cumulative figure that its […]
Business

Fidelity Bank plans International Women’s Day with community-driven proposition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2022, foremost financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced plans to celebrate leading women and female achievers at a networking event in partnership with media entrepreneur -Linda Ikeji – on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Themed ‘Breaking the Bias,’ this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is aimed at promoting […]
Business

Germany injects €100 m to unlock private investment in Africa’s renewable energy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The German government will contribute €100 million to the African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), affirming its commitment to efforts to tap Africa’s renewable energy potential and drive its transition to clean energy sources. The announcement came during the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Energy, in New York as part of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica