Business

WTO: Prospects for service trade recovery remain poor

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said that prospects for global service trade recovery remain poor due to restrictions and lockdowns in most countries as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The WTO said in statement yesterday that preliminary data further suggested that, in November, services trade was still 16 per cent below 2019 levels, adding that prospects for recovery remain poor since the second wave of COVID-19 infections necessitated new, stricter lockdown measures in many countries, with tightened restrictions on travel and related services extending into the first quarter of 2021.

The latest statistics, according to the WTO, confirm earlier expectations that services trade would be harder hit by the pandemic than goods trade, which was only down five per cent yearon- year in the third quarter. The global trade body noted that foregone expenditures on tradeable services could be directed elsewhere, with consumers shifting to goods instead.

It stated: “Unlike goods, services cannot be stockpiled, which means that despite pentup demand, many of the revenue losses from cancelled flights, holidays abroad, restaurant meals, and cultural/recreational activities are likely to be permanent. “Travel remains the most affected service sector, down 68 per cent globally compared with the same period of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, spending by international travellers was down 88 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 80 per cent in both Asia and Africa, 78 per cent in North America, and 55 per cent in Europe. “The relaxation of travel restrictions in Europe during the summer months produced only a modest rebound in services trade in the third quarter.

“Trade in ‘other services’, such as construction, recreational, legal, and financial services, repeated its uneven performance: most sub-sectors contracted, with computer services a notable exception. With building projects delayed or postponed in many countries due to the pandemic, global construction exports were down 16 per cent year-on-year, as several Asian exporters saw sharp drops. Audio-visual, artistic and recreational services also saw doubledigit declines (-14 per cent), with the United States’ exports down 24 per cent and the United Kingdom’s cut nearly in half (-45 per cent). Legal, management, accounting, and advertising services saw a tepid year-on-year rebound of 1per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Malicious malware causes havoc among currency app users

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cerberus Trojan, a malicious malware attached to a Spanish currency calculator, bypassed Google’s security barriers and infected users that downloaded the app from Google Play, a report said. The Calculador de Mondeda app, or Spanish currency calculator, was approved for use by Google Play in March 2020, and was downloaded over 10,000 times by […]
Business

…AIICO assures policyholders of meeting obligation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

AIICO Insurance PLC, a leading insurance company in Nigeria, has stated its readiness to meets its obligations to customers, who have policy covers for incidents that occurred during the recent riots.   A statement by the firm’s Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu, noted that the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated that the […]
Business

Access Bank, GE Healthcare partner on access to finance

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Access Bank has announced that it is partnering with GE Healthcare Systems to provide cost-efficient and flexible financing for healthcare providers.   According to the lender, the finance scheme is designed to address major challenges experienced by healthcare providers in accessing finance, including onerous documentation and stiff collateral requirements, huge financing cost, short loan periods […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica