WTO top job: FG set up campaign team for Okonjo-Iweala

The Federal Government has raised a strategic campaign team in favour of the candidature of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is vying for the post of Director- General, World Trade Organisation (WTO). Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, inaugurated a campaign strategy team yesterday in Abuja. Adebayo said the team was key to the success of efforts at ensuring that the Nigerian candidate emerges as Director-General of WTO. The minister noted that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position was taken in good faith, given the overriding consideration of the need to host Africa’s chance and for the promotion of gender mainstreaming at the world’s top trade post.

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian candidate would emerge as the next director-general of the world body, based on her capabilities and wealth of experience at the highest level of the World Bank as a Development Economist, Diplomat and one of Africa’s most trusted technocrats. “An eminently qualified candidate in the position of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala with proven leadership, bold reformer, skilful negotiator with abilities to broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade should be selected for the position of the Director General of the WTO; I am confident that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala possesses the qualities to lead the most important global multilateral body.”

He therefore charged the team to develop a winning strategy for the candidate and also called on stakeholders, media, public, private and trading partners to give necessary support that Nigerian candidate requires to emerge as the WTO Director-General for the term 2021 to 2025.

“My belief is that the team will intensify its level of dedication over time to ensure that we achieve success”, he stated. Minister of State, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, who was the Team Leader of the Campaign Strategy, gave an assurance of the full commitment of members of the team to deliver on its mandate. She said: “We must all get to work as a team in the most strategic and professional manner to deliver on this important assignment in line with the Terms of Reference”, she stated.

