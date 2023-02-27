WTO: Ukraine war had limited impact on trade

Global trade grew more than expected last year despite the upheaval caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, as badly-affected countries managed to switch suppliers or products, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said over the weekend. The global trade watchdog had forecast just 3% growth for 2022 as the conflict caused major disruptions to exports including wheat and fuels. However, WTO Chief Economist Ralph Ossa, presenting its latest analysis of the war’s impact on trade, said global trade had “held up well”. “We have not seen the worst predictions foreseen at the onset of the war,” he said in a statement. The WTO did not give the figure for last year, saying the data would be available in April. Ossa added that global trade was resilient because WTO members showed restraint in their use of export restrictions. “Part of the explanation (for the limited impact) is that the world trading system remained open,” he said. Some countries previously reliant on imports from Ukraine swapped one food product for another, the WTO report said, switching for example from wheat to rice. Others found alternative suppliers, such as Egypt which replaced wheat from Ukraine with imports from the European Union and the United States as well as Russia. Overall, Ukraine’s exports collapsed by 30% last year in value terms, the report showed. During the same period, Russia’s exports increased by 15.6 per cent due to higher prices for fuels, fertilisers and cereals, the WTO said. However, the report said its overall export volumes “might have slightly declined.” Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have led to a decrease in Russian exports to the United Kingdom and the United States and an increase to China and India, Ossa added. “Overall the pattern of adjustment is consistent with the pattern of sanctions,” he said
Related Articles
Outrage over N1.618trn spent on moribund refineries
Despite the humungous spending on the refineries, it is disappointing that it had not yielded the desired results, writes SUCCESS NWOGU Nigerians have said the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has spent about N1.618.037 trillion in about six years on payment of salaries and other operational costs on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How I cope with competition in real estate – Superblachomes CEO Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo
Networking on social capital is the key to success in business, where competition is keen. This is the submission of Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo, founder of Superblachomes, a real estate firm. Sharing her experience in the industry, the Superblachomes CEO, said having specific professionals as clients, makes perching at the peak a lot more easier. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: India can attract $160bn FDI
India can expect to attract $120-160 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) annually by 2025 if it manages to increase the FDI to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio between 3-4 per cent from less than two per cent now, Confederation of Indian Industry and EY said in a report released Monday. “This can aid in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)