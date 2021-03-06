Sports

WTT Contender: Aruna bows out gallantly

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The only surviving African in the men’s singles of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna, bowed out gallantly in Doha, Qatar on Friday, March 5, after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin. Aruna who is ranked 21 in the world was set up against the world number seven in the quarterfinal after his triumph over Joao Geraldo of Portugal in the round of 16 and from the outcome of the tie against the Asian star, it was clear that the Nigerian did not concede defeat easily without giving a fight. From the start of the encounter, Aruna did not allow his opponent to dictate the tie and he ensured he fought for every point.

Aruna’s powerful forehand most times confused his opponent but his inaccuracy in backhand became his undoing and this earned the Asian star some points in the first game which ended 8-11 in favour of Lin. Just like the first game, the second game was full of rallies and both players matched themselves shots for shots with the Asian star having an upper hand with 9-11 win. However, in the third game, Aruna wanted to halt the run of his opponent that even when the match was at 10-8 in favour of the Asian star, Aruna fought back to level the game at 10-10 with both players winning point by point but the Nigerian prevailed at 17-15 to put the match at 2-1.

The fourth game had all the ingredients of the others and Aruna was leading 6-4 but the inability of the `Nigerian bench to read the game cost Aruna the game to end at 9-11 in favour of Lin to complete a 3-1 win. Despite the exit in the quarterfinal, Aruna has set a standard for African players to look beyond the quarterfinal at the WTT tournament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tyson, Jones Jr draw in ‘exhibition’ bout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mike Tyson said he will “continue to go further and do more” in the boxing ring after his return to the sport ended in an engaging draw with Roy Jones Jr.   The 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion ended 15 years of inactivity to take on 51-year-old Jones in a high-profile pay-per-view ‘exhibition’ – but […]
Sports

Nigeria at 60: FG to celebrate sports icons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has listed 60 Nigeria’s most outstanding sports to be celebrated at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja as part of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations. The minister said that the Federal government will use the occasion of the 60 years of the country’s independence to honour sports […]
Sports

Ajagba beats Rice with broken wrist

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Segun Bailey   America-based and Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba, is gradually realising his dream of meeting World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in near future after he survived a broken wrist and had to labour to one point victory over Jonathan Rice during his debut outing under the banner of Top Ranks Promotions in Las […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica