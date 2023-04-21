Arts & Entertainments

Wumi Toriola Expresses Gratitude To God Despite Her Marital Challenges

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has expressed gratitude to her creator for making her bounce back better after enduring several challenges in her marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Yoruba movie star shared a video of herself as she noted how her skin is glowing from coming back from a lot.

The movie producer had confirmed that her marriage had crashed after barely three years.

Subtly informing her fans on her Instagram page, the actress posted a TikTok video of herself having to choose between single and married status. After minutes of dancing around the married option, she eventually settled for the single option.

Also on Christmas day, the actress spent her day with her son and friends without her husband.

And then in a post for the new year, the actress while reflecting revealed that in 2022 she walked away from a domestic violent and abusive relationship for her sanity’s sake

She captioned “The glow after coming back from a lot is lit.
I con dey foh for myself.
Thank you, Lord”.

 

Pandora Peaceman

