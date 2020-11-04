Arts & Entertainments

WWE 'planning something different' at Royal Rumble

WWE are reportedly planning ‘something different’ for January’s Royal Rumble.
Like the rest of the sporting and entertainment world, Vince McMahon’s company have been forced to continue the show without a live audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That led to WrestleMania 36 being held behind-closed-doors as well as each monthly pay-per-view thereafter.
They did introduce the video wall of fans for their impressive Thunderdome setting at the Amway Center in Florida.
However, ahead of the annual 30-man over-the-top-rope extravaganza to kick off the New Year, it seems McMahon and his fellow wrestling chiefs are planning something out of the ordinary.
That is according to WrestleVotes, who claim WWE is eyeing ‘something different’ for the 2021 edition of Royal Rumble.
But what that is exactly still remains a mystery.
WWE have been looking extensively at finding a way to have fans back in attendance for its programming.
They have a contract to continue its Thunderdome set-up until November 24.
The Amway Center is then set to host both NBA and Ice Hockey events from December as Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears return to action.
That could mean WWE will be forced to move its shows and possibly change the Thunderdome set-up.
Texas, North Carolina, and Illinois have all reportedly been looked at as potential new homes for Raw and SmackDown.
And there still remains no date set for the Rumble in January.

