Wydad’s win brings down curtain on busy African season

Wydad Casablanca’s coronation as African Champions League winners on Monday brought down the curtain on the club season on the continent but within 48 hours a new cycle kicks in as the relentless schedule of competitions and tournaments continues.

Wednesday will mark the start of the qualifiers for the 2023 African Cup of Nations finals, to be hosted in Cote d’Ivoire, and comes just under five months after the last edition was concluded with success for Senegal in Cameroon.

The 2021 Cup of Nations finals were postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 crisis and then came close to be halted again amid concerns over the readiness of the host nation.

It was a bold gamble by Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe to insist the tournament went ahead although, in the end, Cameroon proved a tardy host, with poor security leading to 13 deaths when the host nation took on Comoros Islands at the new Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Cameroon also battled with poorly prepared pitches and some inconsistent application of the rules on Covid infections, but it was, nevertheless, an exciting tournament where Senegal emerged deserved winners, even if their path to the final was a doddle in comparison to the energy-sapping route taken by opponents Egypt, who they edged on post-match penalties in the decider.

The Cup of Nations tournament followed fast on the heels of a rapid-fire World Cup qualification campaign, where there were 10 groups of four teams each and matches squeezed in between September and November.

Morocco, who played all their games at home after cleverly helping to host the ‘home’ matches of countries who had their stadiums closed down by CAF because of poor facilities, were the only country with a 100 per cent record after the six-match programme.

The World Cup playoffs, to determine the five African countries heading to Qatar, were held some six weeks after the Cup of Nations and saw Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia qualify. The two-legged games delivered much drama, not least Senegal again edging Egypt on penalties and Cameroon’s last gasp success over Algeria.

At club level, the group phase of the Champions League and Confederation Cup kicked off in February and saw Mamelodi Sundowns set a new benchmark with a record points haul – 16 from their six matches – that included five wins and one draw.

Previously Esperance from Tunisia had won five but lost one in 1999 and 2013 but the Pretoria outfit went one better in an impressive display of efficiency that included beating the holders Al Ahly both home and away.

But Sundowns and Esperance both proved surprise quarterfinal casualties with Al Ahly and Wydad instead advancing to the final. Controversially it was played in Casablanca but CAF insisted Morocco were the only country to bid and Al Ahly’s effort to have it moved to a neutral venue were dismissed by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Monday’s final was played in a thrilling, albeit partisan, atmosphere with the Egyptians dominating the game but undone by two moments of brilliance from Wydad’s Zouheir El Moutaraji.

It also ensured that the next African Super Cup will be an-all Moroccan affair because one week earlier Renaissance Berkane won the African Confederation Cup, edging Orlando Pirates on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Uyo, Nigeria.

It was a game that the Buccaneers completely dominated yet ended up with nothing to show for their efforts.

Around the African leagues, Sundowns were the dominant force in Africa again, while Red Arrows claimed a first MTN Super League success since 2004 in Zambia.

Most of the other top African leagues are still ongoing, though Asante Kotoko have all but wrapped up the title in Ghana.

The winners in the likes of Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and the DR Congo are still very much unknown.

*Courtesy: AFP

