X-raying Abiru’s scorecard in Lagos East

Despite making his entry into partisan politics from the corporate setting, Senator Tokunbo Abiru has, through his multifaceted achievements, reinvented representation in his Lagos East senatorial district. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

When Senator Tokunbo Abiru took over the reins of leadership in the Lagos East senatorial district, not many people gave him a chance to swiftly hit the ground running. But 14 months after, the banker turned politician, has impactfully elevated the art of representation through his people-centric strides and programmes.

For Abiru, the five local government areas that made up Lagos East senatorial district, namely, Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki, are babies that must be thoroughly nurtured to life during his legislative service.

Abiru, an accomplished banker, who resigned his position as the managing director of a commercial bank to take up the task of representing his people, has exhibited passion for the provision of people-oriented projects, laws and amenities.

While he sees every part of human endeavours as his responsibility, he, however, places a premium on human capital development, which to him is the window to a prosperous future.

Addressing journalists last weekend on his stewardship in the last 14 months in the Senate, Abiru, who was accompanied by his aides-Dr Saheed Ibikunle, Enitan Olukotun and Bosun Odeyemi, termed his address: ‘Our good story in one year.’

Expressing the challenging nature of timing to his entry into the Lagos East saddle in 2020, he said the COVID-19 pandemic and regressive economy wasn’t complimentary to his plans, but he was still able to give the district and its people a lift during the critical period.

He said: “It has indeed been a trying period for many households and the nation at large. What we as the Trustees of the Peoples’ sacred mandate have tried to do, is to deliberately and continuously keep the hope of the people alive by working assiduously to deliver on the promises I made to our esteemed constituents during the 2020 Lagos East Senatorial By-election electioneering campaign.”

Giving account of his wide and all-encompassing legislative map, Senator Abiru said he has so far fulfilled his legislative agenda, having sponsored many Bills and motions which cover different sectors including banking and financial services, the economy, copyright, health, infrastructure and the provision of the legal framework for the reduction of the cost of governance.

He said: “As a member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one of my primary responsibilities in the National Assembly is that of effective representation.

“In this light every matter that concerns my constituency has received its deserved and prompt attention and has always been treated as such, like the petition I recently presented on the floor of the Senate on behalf of the Magodo Residents Association over the invasion of the estate by security agents from the Office of the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation.

“My commitment to our people and indeed Lagos State is that I will continue to provide effective representation. I am of the firm belief that holders of political positions are in and hold a position of trust and must therefore fulfill the people’s aspirations.

“In the course of my campaigns and interaction with our people, I made promises as to my legislative agenda and I have within the limits of this short time tried to fulfil them.”

Abiru, who leads the Senate Committee on Industry, said he has brought to bear his background and experience in the discharge of his responsibilities as chairman, adding that the committee’s intervention is yielding fruits.

He said: “The importance of industries to national development as a driver of industrialisation through creation of jobs, generation of wealth, diversification of the economy, import substitution and enhancement of exports among others is gaining prominence in our national life and receiving attention.”

Abiru has justified the confidence repose in him by the people of Lagos East as he has 13 bills and four motions to his credit within the last 14 months.

The bills are: Copyright Act repeal and re-enactment Bill, 2021 (read the second time), Dishonoured Cheques Act Cap D11 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021 (read the first time), Federal High Court Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 (read the first time).

The Federal Polytechnic, Epe (Establishment, etc) Bill 2021, The Utilities Charges Commission Act (Repeal) Bill, 2021, The Control of Delegated Legislation (Control and Procedure) Bill, 2021, The National Boundary Commission, Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The National Economic Intelligence Committee (establishment, etc) Act (Repeal) Bill, 2021.

Others are The National Economic Reconstruction Fund Act (Repeal) Bill, 2021, The National Productivity Centre Act (Repeal) Bill, 2021, The National Metallurgical Development Centre Act (Repeal) Bill, 2021, andThe Energy Commission of Nigeria Act (Repeal) Bill, 2021.

The four motions are: Motion on the ban of cryptocurrency in Nigeria; motion on the urgent need for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Shagamu and Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe roads to further bridge the infrastructural gap and enhance economic growth in Nigeria; and motion on the need to position Nigeria and Nigerian businesses for continental growth through the African continental free trade zone (Afcftz).

Abiru said: “All the bills have been read the first time on the floor of the Senate while the Copyright Act (repeal and re-enactment) Bill, 2021 has been read the second time with the public hearing concluded and is awaiting presentation of the report on the Bill by the Committee.

“Also, sequel to motion I moved calling on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the Ikorodu/Sagamu Road and Ikorodu/Itoikin/Epe Epe Road, our intervention with necessary follow-up and leveraging on our network has yielded positive outcomes as the Federal Government has included the funding of Ikorodu-Shagamu, in the SUKUK Financing program and the Ikorodu-Itoikin in the 2022 budget.”

Taking journalists through the set up of his digitally-driven innovation space to equip young people in the district with the requisite skill-set required for survival in the digital age, said the digital centre currently has over 150 students in the five pilot programmes at the SAIL Centre in Ikorodu while over 1,000 eligible applicants will be trained online in the course of the six months training.

The space, known as Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL), is in partnership with renowned technology and social enterprise company, The Co-creation Hub (Cc-HUB).

Abiru said: “The whole idea of the hub is to begin to expose our people and continue to occupy them with the way the world is trending right now by sharpening skills in the area of technology.

“This is why we made the classes competitive because they will be solution providers. On the programmes, we have tech talent, accelerators programme, Teacher’s Fellowship, STEM for Senior Secondary School Students, among others.”

In the area of education, the lawmaker said he met Ikorodu Central, Aga Primary School located in Borokini area overstretched due to high enrolment of pupils and that the four classrooms in the schools had become distressed and inadequate.

“I facilitated four blocks of 24 classrooms equipped with complements of furniture and 16 toilets and Solar-Powered Borehole. The infrastructure has greatly improved learning outcomes in the school.

“In Ibeju-Lekki, two blocks of 6 classrooms have been completed at RCM Primary School Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki. In Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, 1 block of 3 classrooms have also been delivered at Ajelogo Primary School. An ICT centre has also been facilitated at the Igbobi Junior High School, Somolu Lagos.”

Apparently in a deliberate move to spread prosperity across the Lagos East Senatorial District, Abiru said he partnered The Fate Foundation and Chartered Standard Foundation to organized a Business Workshop/Clinic for 1000 MSMEs across the Senatorial district.

“I went further to announce a N100million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan at a very low concessional 6% interest rate per annum, which will be topped by additional N100 million from the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund(LSETF) has also graciously pledged to add N100million totalling N300million.

“The N300Million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan Scheme will be unveiled next month, April for the benefit of MSMEs, Artisans and tradesmen in Lagos East.”

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Abiru expressed confidence in the capacity of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to lead the country to the promised land based on his capacity and antecedent.

Pledging to work even better to provide better and more robust effective representation for the people of Lagos East Senatorial District and “ensure greater good to a larger number of people”, he said the next few months is a time to strive to be better people and to also leverage on the lessons of the preceding months.

Clearly, Abiru is a man on a mission and the people of Lagos East senatorial district will certainly get better with his dutiful representation.

