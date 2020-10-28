X-raying Nigeria’s telecom industry

Telecommunication can be defined as the science and activity of sending signals and messages over a long distance by the use of electronic or electrical equipment such as radio, television, telegraph, telephone, computer, cable, and satellite.

The term is often used in its plural form – telecommunications, because it involves many different technologies. Telecommunication – otherwise known as telecom – occurs when the exchange of information between two entities or individuals includes the use of technology. Communication technology uses channels to transmit information as electrical signals, either over a physical medium such as signal cables, or in the form of electromagnetic waves.

It’s worthy of note that ancient means of communicating over a distance included visual signals namely, beacons, smoke signals, semaphore telegraphs, signal flags and optical heliographs.

A revolution in wireless communication began in the first decade of the 20th century with the pioneering developments in radio communications by Guglielmo Marconi who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1909. Other highly notable pioneering inventors and developers in the field of electrical and electronic telecommunications include Charles Wheatstone, Samuel Morse, Alexander Graham Bell, Edwin Armstrong, Lee de Forest, John Logie Baird and Philo Farnsworth.

Telecommunication, which is one of the major factors that constitute an information society, has obviously contributed immensely towards nation-building. Indeed, the impact of telecommunications on the social, economic and political development of any country in existence cannot be overemphasized. Telecommunication has helped vastly in so many areas of human endeavour including information dissemination, easy access to news reportage, education, politics, creation of awareness, advertisement, entertainment, as well as job creation and career cum entrepreneurship development. The availability of telecommunication has enabled people the world over irrespective of age or status to easily access informa-tion even in their bedroom.

The stated fact is obvious and indisputable. The recent introduction of the social media, which can be assess via Smartphones and other related gadgets, has succeeded in boosting several personal cum business activities which were formally done on a low pace with the use of the old telecommunication systems such as television and radio, et cetera. The provision of the visual satellite dishes has also assisted people from all walks of life to greatly appreciate the use of the television, either domestically or industrially, as a result of its ability to simultaneously assess every facet of the globe at all times.

The impact of telecommunication on education has become so enormous that it cannot be expressed on a mere sheet of paper. Of course, the functionality of the various distant learning programmes situated all over, which are increasing on a daily basis, wouldn’t have been possible without the telecommunication system such as the internet. More so, the series of educative programmes, soap operas, and what have you, being televised by the various television stations across the country and beyond can equally be included as one of the avenues that have encouraged distant learning.

As regards politics, the telecom has proven to the citizenry that they can as well observe any electoral activity such as voting and counting of election results from their respective homes without stepping out of their respective premises. It’s not anymore news that millions of the citizens are currently employed by several telecom companies operating in the country. Statistics show that over 20 per cent of Nigerians are presently engaged with various telecom firms.

It suffices to assert that the telecom industry is, at the moment, one of the major employers of labour in the Nigerian society, likewise other countries across the globe. The facts are conspicuous and verifiable.

Though telecommunication technologies play a very vital role in the information of society and socioeconomic development of any nation, it’s noteworthy that there are several anomalies needed to be addressed in the sector.

A situation whereby uncensored films, pictures, music or what have you are disseminated either via the television or the social media is totally unwholesome to the state of any nation, thus ought to be looked into severely by the apt authorities in the Nigerian society such as the Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC) and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The legislative bodies are equally not left out in putting up formidable laws that would tactically assist in checking the aforementioned societal menace. The implementation of such proposed bills, if eventually passed into law, should seriously be handled by the executive arm.

The various concerned agencies ought to prepare a stiff measure that would address the various ongoing questionable acts taking place in the sector including propaganda, fraud, and all forms of immorality. This, no doubt, would go a long way towards sustaining sanity in the system. On its part, the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) should regularly assist in checkmating members with a view to ensuring that decorum is being upheld in the broadcasting industry.

The union must equally be reminded that the awaited switching over from analogue to digital broadcasting is long overdue, hence the compelling need to holistically conscientize its members to do the needful. For Nigeria as a country to truly grow in the area of telecommunication and allied matters, all relevant bodies must be up and doing as well as strictly stick to the rules as they variously carry out their statutory obligations.

Telecommunication has undoubtedly assisted tremendously in boosting business prospect and awareness mechanism of every existing locality or entity, but it’s worth noting that a sound and healthy informed society can only be achieved if its telecommunication system is duly regulated by the apt stakeholders. Aside regulation, the individuals and entities making use of the telecom shouldn’t be told or reminded that whatever that’s worth doing is worth doing well. Think about it!

