Sports

Xavi says Barcelona need rebuild, silent on Lewandowski

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Coach Xavi Hernandez said Tuesday his Barcelona team must be rebuilt after a turbulent season but refused to be drawn on whether Robert Lewandowski was a transfer target.

The Catalan giants finished 13 points behind LaLiga champions Real Madrid, their campaign ending in a whimper on Sunday with a 2-0 home defeat to Villarreal.

Barcelona were beaten in four of their last nine games in all competitions.

They were on a plane the next morning for their first-ever match in Australia, a friendly against an A-League All-Star team coached by former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke and captained by former Manchester City defender Jack Rodwell.

Xavi has brought 20 players to Sydney, including captain Sergio Busquets, Dani Alves, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and teenage sensation Ansu Fati.

Gerard Pique and teenage forward Pedri were among those missing.

“Next season we need to improve a lot, we improved a lot since November,” said Barcelona midfield legend Xavi, who was appointed in November with the team lying ninth.

While he helped revive them and they achieved the most important objective of qualifying for the Champions League, they went out to Frankfurt in the Europa League quarterfinals and in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

“I think we are in a good way, we have to be positive. But next season, at least, we need to compete and win the Champions League, why not,” said Xavi.

“We are rebuilding the team. We have a plan, of course, and we need to be competitive next season. We cannot permit another season without winning titles.”

Prolific Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski, who was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running, has been heavily linked with Barcelona.

His agent Pini Zahavi told German daily Bild this week the striker wants to leave Bayern, with Barcelona reportedly offering 32 million euros ($34 million) to sign the 33-year-old.

Xavi refused to confirm his interest when asked by AFP.

“I cannot confirm Lewandowski or any other names,” he said. “Of course we are working hard and it is obvious that we need to improve.

“It’s a matter of time,” he added of unveiling new players. “If we have to announce something we will announce it, but it is not the moment right now.”

Barcelona squad for All Stars match: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets (capt), Ousmane Dembele, Dani Alves, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Adama Traore, Luuk de Jong, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Samuel Umtiti, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Alvaro Sanz, Arnau Tenas, Mika Marmol, Jandro Orellana, Anontio Aranda.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Enugu golfer hits 66 net score to win Prince Mamah one-day tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Enugu golfer hits 66 net score to win Prince Mamah one-day tournament A member of the Enugu Golf Club Dr. Humphrey Obiefule has emerged the overall winner of a one-day golf tournament sponsored by Enugu Commissioner Prince Emeka Mamah. The tournament which held at the Enugu Golf Course was played over over 18-holes. Captain of […]
Sports

Rohr: Ikpeba, Udeze fault NFF over timing

Posted on Author Segun Bailey and Ademola Adewusi

Two former Nigerian internationals, Victor Ikpeba and Ifeanyi Udeze have faulted the Nigeria Football over the sacking of former Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr with barely three weeks to the start of the Africa Nations Cup.   The NFF on Sunday announced the sack of the Franco-German after an online executive meeting of the football […]
Sports

Serie A: Lukaku hits double as Inter sink Genoa to keep pressure on Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Internazionale put more pressure on the stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sánchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, four behind Juventus who host Sampdoria on Sunday. Juve, who have three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica