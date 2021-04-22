XE Jet acquires Embraer Aircraft to expand business in Nigeria

XE Jet has bought its first all business class plane as it expands its growing air network in Nigeria, Per Second News gathered yesterday. The Embraer ERJ- 145LR aircraft was delivered on April 12, 2021. Documents cited by this newspaper showed that the fleet was 16.7 years old. The registration number was 5N-BZM. It was believed that the aircraft would support XE’s growing customer base and the only all business class airline in Nigeria
