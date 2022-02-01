Business

Xejet, all-business-class airline gets AOC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to Xejet. The new premium airline received the document at NCAA office at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after the completion of the certification processes. Xejet plans Business class seats only operations.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, during the presentation of the AOC, said: “I must say, to go through this certification process is not an easy thing. I am aware that effectively this process took almost one year? Having gone through this process, we are elated and delighted because what that means is that you have brought yourself to compliance in conformity with our regulations. The issuance of this certificate means that you have complied with the requirements.”

The DG, who was represented by Godwin Balang, the General Manager, Air Operators Certification and Surveillance, emphasised that “this is one of the critical elements of the activities we are required to do as an authority which is certification. Now you are going to go into business. Immediately we give you this certificate, what we expect is that you keep to those standards.”

The Certification Project Manager, Capt. Toyin Lawani, also urged the new airline to put up good operations going into business.

“To maintain an AOC is not as easy as the acquisition because, from the moment you receive the certificate, you are expected to keep improving on your operations and maintenance processes. We are guiding you at Xejet in order for you not to make mistakes in your operations. You must try and become an exemplary company in the industry so that even NCAA will refer to you as a good example,” Lawani said.

The Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Xejet, Mr. Emmanuel Iza, said: “I really appreciate all the efforts put into this. It has been a learning process for us at Xejet. We have done it only once and I appreciate all the feedback. It is seven years, two months, and two days from the day I started the journey of Xejet and to the glory of God, today we have come to this milestone. “I still cannot believe it. I just want to say thank you. I also want to say that the covenant we have made to keep to safety and compliance and standards to be good ambassadors of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is not something that we put on paper alone, but it is something that we intend to and I personally intend that those standards are being abided by. I know you have been thin on manpower, but you are able to deliver within a short possible time.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Modernisation will place Nigeria Customs among world’s bests –Saidu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Acting Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of ICT/ Modernisation, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Aliyu Galadima Saidu has described the recently approved E-Customs Project as one that will make Nigeria rank with countries with best Customs administration in the world.   Saidu, who said the project will enhance International Trade and support government drive […]
Business

FG: Data protection germane for African economy

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has emphasised the need for African countries to build data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy. Pantami stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave, which held virtually at […]
Business

Newton Jibunoh appointed CFAO Suzuki brand ambassador

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), Dr. Newton Jibunoh has been endorsed as the Suzuki brand ambassador in Nigeria.   Speaking shortly after the deal about his new role was announced, the one-time chairman of Costain West Africa Plc and recipient of many awards over the years said that his affectionate relationship and emotional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica